Michigan football trending for big-time defensive lineman

The Wolverines’ 2023 recruiting class may be getting some help in the near future.

While it was starting to look as though Michigan State was alone in the lead for the Colleyville (Texas) Covenant Christian Academy defensive lineman Enow Etta, his recruitment appears to be trending toward the Wolverines.

On Wednesday, two crystal balls were put in for Michigan by 247Sports Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong, who gave the Wolverines a confidence of six out of 10, and Steve Lorenz with the Michigan Insider, who also gave the maize and blue a six confidence prediction.

Michigan also gained two FutureCast predictions on Rivals: Josh Henschke and Davis Moseley. Etta had three FutureCasts to Michigan State prior to these latest calls.

Etta is a 6-foot-4 260-pound defensive lineman, and he is scheduled to visit Michigan on Friday, July 17. The 247Sports composite has the Etta as the 124th-ranked recruit in the nation and the 19th-ranked defensive lineman.

During his junior season of high school, Etta recorded 124 total tackles, 41 tackles-for-loss and had 22.5 sacks. Etta was named first-team All-State as a junior.

In the 2023 cycle, Michigan has six commits and 247 Sports composite has the Wolverines as the 38th-best class in the country. Landing someone such as Etta would surely boost Michigan up the list.

According to 247Sports Etta is showing interest in Michigan State, Stanford and Utah to go along with Michigan and he has 30 total offers.