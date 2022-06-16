ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky will host Kansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge

 4 days ago
(Photo courtesy of Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

The defending national champions are coming to Rupp Arena. Jon Rothstein just shared the matchups for the Big 12/SEC Challenge and, as expected, Kentucky will host Kansas on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Here are all the Big 12/SEC Challenge matchups:

  • Kansas at Kentucky
  • Arkansas at Baylor
  • Ole Miss at Oklahoma State
  • Alabama at Oklahoma
  • Florida at Kansas State
  • Auburn at West Virginia
  • Texas Tech at LSU
  • Iowa State at Missouri
  • TCU at Mississippi State
  • Texas at Tennessee

This will be the fifth meeting between the two schools in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, the most recent taking place last season in Lawrence. I probably don’t have to remind you, but Kentucky beat No. 5 Kansas 80-62, one of the Jayhawks’ worst losses in the Phog. Kentucky is now 2-2 vs. Kansas in the event and 24-10 vs. the Jayhawks all-time.

Here is Kentucky’s 2022-23 non-conference schedule as we know it. A game vs. Bellarmine is also in the works:

  • TBA: Duquesne | Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY
  • Nov. 15 (Tue.): Michigan State (Champions Classic) | Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
  • Dec. 4 (Sun.): Michigan (Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase) | The O2 Arena, London, England
  • Dec. 17 (Sat.): UCLA (CBS Sports Classic) | Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
  • Dec. 31 (Sat.): Louisville | Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY
  • Jan. 28 (Sat.): Kansas (Big 12/SEC Challenge) | Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Let’s relive the win over Kansas last year just for fun. What a night.

