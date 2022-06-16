Kentucky will host Kansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge

(Photo courtesy of Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

The defending national champions are coming to Rupp Arena. Jon Rothstein just shared the matchups for the Big 12/SEC Challenge and, as expected, Kentucky will host Kansas on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Here are all the Big 12/SEC Challenge matchups:

Kansas at Kentucky

Arkansas at Baylor

Ole Miss at Oklahoma State

Alabama at Oklahoma

Florida at Kansas State

Auburn at West Virginia

Texas Tech at LSU

Iowa State at Missouri

TCU at Mississippi State

Texas at Tennessee

This will be the fifth meeting between the two schools in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, the most recent taking place last season in Lawrence. I probably don’t have to remind you, but Kentucky beat No. 5 Kansas 80-62, one of the Jayhawks’ worst losses in the Phog. Kentucky is now 2-2 vs. Kansas in the event and 24-10 vs. the Jayhawks all-time.

Here is Kentucky’s 2022-23 non-conference schedule as we know it. A game vs. Bellarmine is also in the works:

TBA: Duquesne | Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Nov. 15 (Tue.): Michigan State (Champions Classic) | Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Dec. 4 (Sun.): Michigan (Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase) | The O2 Arena, London, England

Dec. 17 (Sat.): UCLA (CBS Sports Classic) | Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Dec. 31 (Sat.): Louisville | Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Jan. 28 (Sat.): Kansas (Big 12/SEC Challenge) | Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Let’s relive the win over Kansas last year just for fun. What a night.