ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

5-Star QB Dante Moore living in the moment, not rushing decision

By Chad Simmons about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yrexZ_0gCo2xan00
Chad Simmons/On3

Detroit Martin Luther King five-star quarterback Dante Moore has said for a while now that he has been trying to take in all aspects of his recruitment and enjoy the ride.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

2024 4-Star cornerback Tavoy Feagin cuts list to 10

Over 50 schools have offered Tampa Carrollwood Day cornerback Tavoy Feagin. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound junior is the No. 106 prospect in the On3 Consensus and he is coveted by many of the top programs in the country. After evaluating schools throughout his sophomore year, the four-star has trimmed his list...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Slade Bolden showing off improved speed with Baltimore Ravens

Slade Bolden has found another gear in his engine with the Baltimore Ravens. While the speed of the former Alabama product was criticized coming out of Tuscaloosa, Bolden’s wheels haven’t been a problem in the NFL. Check out a clip posted to Twitter of Bolden showing off some newfound wheels with the Ravens.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
On3.com

Four-Star DL Jamaal Jarrett narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett of Greensboro (NC) Grimsley High is down to three schools– Georgia, North Carolina, and Auburn. The 6-foot-6, 350 pounder will announce his college decision on July 19th. Jarrett went in-depth on his finalists. Georgia. “Georgia really set the bar for me,” Jarrett said. “I...
GREENSBORO, NC
On3.com

LOOK: Peyton Manning makes unique fashion choice during Men's College World Series

Is it any surprise Peyton Manning showed up to the College World Series? It’s in Omaha, after all. Manning’s Tennessee Volunteers might not be there, but he still took in Notre Dame vs. Texas on Friday. ESPN’s cameras caught him taking in the action — appropriately wearing an “Omaha” hat, likely a nod to his company, Omaha Productions.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#American Football
On3.com

USC Lands a Big Commitment From Amos Talalele

USC is officially on the board after its massive recruiting weekend. Three-star, two-way lineman Amos Talalele announced Monday morning that he is flipping his commitment from Cal to USC. “This was the hardest decision I ever had to make,” Talalele said in a statement posted to Twitter. “I went out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Five Questions as Buckeyes continue building talented, deep offensive line unit

COLUMBUS — Ohio State was good enough on the offensive line last year. But good enough, well, isn’t good enough, especially when competing for national titles. Ryan Day and his staff want to win championships, not Rose Bowls. They want to be the country’s best offense, which needs to feature a dominant rushing attack. They simply didn’t have that a year ago. So after an 11-2 season and a Rose Bowl win, Day decided to make a change from offensive line coach Greg Studrawa to newcomer Justin Frye.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Standouts from LSU elite camp

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU hosted its first elite skills camp of the Brian Kelly era late last week. Dozens of top prospects made their way to campus to work out for the Tiger staff. On3 was on location for both days of action, with several prospects catching our eye over the course of camp.
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: Four-star linebacker includes Buckeyes in top-six list

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
53K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy