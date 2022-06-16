5-Star QB Dante Moore living in the moment, not rushing decision

COLUMBUS — Ohio State was good enough on the offensive line last year. But good enough, well, isn’t good enough, especially when competing for national titles. Ryan Day and his staff want to win championships, not Rose Bowls. They want to be the country’s best offense, which needs to feature a dominant rushing attack. They simply didn’t have that a year ago. So after an 11-2 season and a Rose Bowl win, Day decided to make a change from offensive line coach Greg Studrawa to newcomer Justin Frye.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO