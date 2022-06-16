ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Michigan basketball: Caleb Houstan a first-rounder in updated ESPN mock

By Anthony Broome about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BX4Fl_0gCo286L00
Michigan basketball wing Caleb Houstan was a five-star in the class of 2021. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Michigan basketball one-and-done forward Caleb Houstan continues to appear in the first round of different mock drafts. The latest comes from ESPN following a trade between the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks this week.

The Michigan product comes off the board with the No. 29 overall pick to the Memphis Grizzlies, where he gets to play with start point guard Ja Morant. This would put him on a team that looks it it can compete in the Western Conference for some time. His teammate, big man Moussa Diabate, did not appear in the latest mock.

“One of the big mysteries of the 2022 NBA draft is where Houstan, once a projected top-10 pick, ends up,” Givony writes. “Houstan declined his invite to the NBA combine, indicating there might be something to the rumors of a first-round promise, or that Houstan has a landing spot with which he’s comfortable in the form of a ‘soft promise,’ which would only prevent him from working out for teams outside a certain range. Houstan’s positional size, defensive awareness and perimeter shooting gives him a high floor as a prospect, despite his disappointing freshman season at Michigan.”

Houstan and Diabate’s Michigan backgrounds

Houstan, who was a five-star signee and No. 10 prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, started 34 games at Michigan this season. He averaged 10.1 points, four rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Houstan shot 38.4% from the field with a 35.5% mark from three-point range. He came into the season as a potential NBA lottery pick but did not appear on draft boards at year’s end.

Diabate was Michigan’s other five-star addition in 2021 and started 26 of 32 games for the Wolverines. He averaged nine points and six rebounds per game while shooting 52.4% from the floor. Like Houstan, Diabate was also considered a potential lottery prospect. He did not appear in the first round of the CBS Sports mock draft.

ESPN’s full mock draft with one Michigan Wolverine

Round 1

1) Orlando Magic — Jabari Smith, F, Auburn

2) Oklahoma City Thunder — Chet Holmgren, F, Gonzaga

3) Houston Rockets — Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

4) Sacramento Kings — Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue

5) Detroit Pistons — Keegan Murray, F, Iowa

6) Indiana Pacers — Bennedict Mathurin, F, Arizona

7) Portland Trail Blazers — Dyson Daniels, G, G-League Ignite

8) New Orleans Pelicans — Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky

9) San Antonio Spurs — Jalen Duren, C, Memphis

10) Washington Wizards — Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin

11) New York Knicks — AJ Griffin, F, Duke

12) Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC) – Ousmane Dieng, F, France

13) Charlotte Hornets — Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor

14) Cleveland Cavaliers – Ochai Agbaji, F, Kansas

15) Charlotte Hornets (via NO) – Mark Williams, C, Duke

16) Atlanta Hawks — Malaki Branham, G, Ohio State

17) Houston Rockets — Tari Eason, F, LSU

18) Chicago Bulls — Jalen Williams, F, Santa Clara

19) Minnesota Timberwolves — Walker Kessler, C, Auburn

20) San Antonio Spurs (via TOR) — Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame

21) Denver Nuggets — TyTy Washington Jr, G, Kentucky

22) Memphis Grizzlies (via UTAH) — Kennedy Chandler, G, Tennessee

23) Philadelphia 76ers — Jaden Hardy, G, G-League Ignite

24) Milwaukee Bucks — Nikola Jovic, F, Serbia

25) San Antonio Spurs (via BOS) — EJ Liddell, F, Ohio State

26) Houston Rockets (via DAL) — MarJon Beauchamp, G, G-League Ignite

27) Miami Heat — Dalen Terry, G, Arizona

28) Golden State Warriors — Jake LaRavia, F, Wake Forest

29) Memphis Grizzlies — Caleb Houstan, F, Michigan

30) Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHX) — David Roddy, F, Colorado State

Round 2

31) Indiana Pacers (via HOU) — Andrew Nembhard, G, Gonzaga

32) Orlando Magic — Christian Braun, G, Kansas

33) Toronto Raptors (via DET) — Peyton Watson, F, UCLA

34) Oklahoma City Thunder — Jaylin Williams, C, Arkansas

35) Orlando Magic (via IND) — Trevor Keels, G, Duke

36) Portland Trailblazers — Wendell Moore Jr, F, Duke

37) Sacramento Kings — Christian Koloko, C, Arizona

38) San Antonio Spurs (via LAL) — Khalifa Diop, C, Senegal

39) Cleveland Cavaliers (via SA) — Bryce McGowens, G, Nebraska

40) Minnesota Timberwolves (via WAS) — Kendall Brown, F, Baylor

41) New Orleans Pelicans — Patrick Baldwin Jr, F, Milwaukee

42) New York Knicks — Hugo Besson, G, France

43) Los Angeles Clippers — Ismael Kamagate, C, France

44) Atlanta Hawks — Ryan Rollins, SG, Toledo

45) Charlotte Hornets — Justin Lewis, F, Marquette

46) Detroit Pistons (via BKN) — Max Christie, G, Michigan State

47) Memphis Grizzlies (via CLE) — JD Davison, G, Alabama

48) Minnesota Timberwolves — Josh Minott, F, Memphis

49) Sacramento Kings (via CHI) — Jean Montero, G, Overtime Elite

50) Minnesota Timberwolves (via DEN) — Dominick Barlow, F, Overtime Elite

51) Golden State Warriors — Michael Foster, F, G League Ignite

52) New Orleans Pelicans (via UTAH) — Gabriele Procida, SG, Italy

53) Boston Celtics — Dereon Seabron, G, NC State

54) Washington Wizards (via DAL) — Yannick Nzosa, C, DR Congo

55) Washington Wizards — Ron Harper Jr., F, Rutgers

56) Cleveland Cavaliers (via MIA) — Karlo Matkovic, C, Serbia

57) Portland Trailblazers (via MEM) — Matteo Spagnolo, G, Italy

58) Indiana Pacers (via PHX) — Ziga Samar, PG, Spain

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Antonio Reeves never imagined he'd be able to play at Kentucky

Antonio Reeves grew up rooting for the Kentucky Wildcats, but never once thought he would one day suit up for one of college basketball’s Blue Bloods. The Chicago native transferred to UK in late April following three impressive seasons at Illinois State where he saw consistent development year over year. Reeves chose the ‘Cats over the likes of Nebraska, Xavier, DePaul, and Oregon. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard worked tirelessly to get to this point in his college career. Now, he wants to contend for a national title and develop himself into an NBA prospect.
CHICAGO, IL
On3.com

2024 4-Star cornerback Tavoy Feagin cuts list to 10

Over 50 schools have offered Tampa Carrollwood Day cornerback Tavoy Feagin. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound junior is the No. 106 prospect in the On3 Consensus and he is coveted by many of the top programs in the country. After evaluating schools throughout his sophomore year, the four-star has trimmed his list...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
On3.com

South Carolina women's basketball in the WNBA: Week 6

South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships. Another week, another big performance from A’ja Wilson, who also got to go to Six Flags with Allisha Gray. Kaela Davis. Davis’...
CHICAGO, IL
On3.com

LOOK: Peyton Manning makes unique fashion choice during Men's College World Series

Is it any surprise Peyton Manning showed up to the College World Series? It’s in Omaha, after all. Manning’s Tennessee Volunteers might not be there, but he still took in Notre Dame vs. Texas on Friday. ESPN’s cameras caught him taking in the action — appropriately wearing an “Omaha” hat, likely a nod to his company, Omaha Productions.
NFL
On3.com

Texas vs. Texas A&M? In Omaha? Come Sunday, it's happening

OMAHA, Neb. — When the eight-team College World Series bracket was finalized, Texas knew at some point it would have to play one of its two historic rivals. Which rival and in what situation was to be determined by the opening round of games. After the Oklahoma’s 13-8 win over the Texas A&M Aggies to start the day and Texas’ 7-3 loss at the hands of Notre Dame in the nightcap, the Longhorns know who they’ll face in an elimination game on Sunday.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jabari Smith
Person
Blake Wesley
On3.com

2022 Men's College World Series: Day 3 updated bracket, how to watch

Day 2 of the 2022 Men’s College World Series has concluded, and the attention is turning towards an action-packed Day 3. Texas A&M and Texas will face-off in a huge elimination showdown with all the chips on the line, while Oklahoma and Notre Dame cap the night off with a highly-anticipated quarterfinal showdown.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

2022 SEC head coach rankings: Nick Saban, Kirby Smart and then who?

Last week, I took a stab at ranking the SEC head coaching jobs in the age of NIL, transfer portal and playoff limbo. Now let’s talk individuals. Florida is a Top 5 gig, but where should first-year head coach Billy Napier be slotted among the SEC’s 14 head coaches? Nick Saban is undisputedly the top dog, even after losing to a Dawg last season, but who should be slotted at No. 3 after Kirby Smart?
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kentucky, South Carolina are battling for 4-star Jaden Robinson

Kentucky owns a 7-1 record over South Carolina since 2014. Second-year head coach Shane Beamer will be looking to change that sooner rather than later. The best way to do that is through recruiting. In Beamer’s first full recruiting class at Carolina, the Gamecocks signed 21 players but just one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Basketball#Espn#The Houston Rockets#Dallas Mavericks#The Western Conference#Nba
On3.com

Say Cheese: Chris Chiozza is an NBA Champion

Chris Chiozza is the latest Florida player to get his hands on the Larry O’Brien Trophy, becoming the first Gator to win an NBA title since 2015. Chiozza just completed his first season with the Golden State Warriors, who defeated the Boston Celtics in six games to win their fourth championship in eight years. He appeared in 34 games during the regular season, highlighted by an 11-point game vs. Toronto and a 9-point, five-assist performance at San Antonio, both wins for the Warriors.
On3.com

New NBA mock drafts, odds for TyTy Washingon, Shaedon Sharpe

NBA Draft week is officially here, and regardless of your feelings about Shaedon Sharpe, he and TyTy Washington will walk across the stage at the Barclays Center Thursday night to begin their professional careers. When will they hear their names called? Here’s a roundup of the latest mock drafts and odds, which will almost certainly change as we approach the main event Thursday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
On3.com

Kentucky Basketball Top 10 Father-Son Combos

Father’s Day gives us time to give thanks to the men who taught us how to fish, how to throw a baseball, and how to delicately obfuscate the truth to Mom about certain misadventures. For many born in the Bluegrass, our dads injected love for Kentucky basketball directly into our veins at birth, turning our blood blue before we even received our first shot at the pediatrician’s office.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
Country
France
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
On3.com

Updated odds to win the 2022 College World Series

The first team has been eliminated from Omaha, as the Texas Longhorns were sent home out of the losers bracket in the College World Series on Sunday. Now, the odds to win the 2022 College World Series have been updated entering Monday’s slate of games, according to FanDuel. In...
OMAHA, NE
On3.com

Texas players open up on Texas A&M rivalry, future of that with looming SEC move

Texas baseball saw its postseason run end on Sunday as the Longhorns fell to Texas A&M 10-2. A bitter end to a great season, but especially rough to go out to an in-state rival. A former Big 12 rival that will become an SEC rival in the next few years. Following the loss, Texas players Austin Todd and Murphy Stehly reflected on the state of the rivalry and what it means to play another team from Texas in the College World Series.
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
53K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy