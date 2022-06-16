Michigan basketball: Caleb Houstan a first-rounder in updated ESPN mock

Michigan basketball wing Caleb Houstan was a five-star in the class of 2021. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Michigan basketball one-and-done forward Caleb Houstan continues to appear in the first round of different mock drafts. The latest comes from ESPN following a trade between the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks this week.

The Michigan product comes off the board with the No. 29 overall pick to the Memphis Grizzlies, where he gets to play with start point guard Ja Morant. This would put him on a team that looks it it can compete in the Western Conference for some time. His teammate, big man Moussa Diabate, did not appear in the latest mock.

“One of the big mysteries of the 2022 NBA draft is where Houstan, once a projected top-10 pick, ends up,” Givony writes. “Houstan declined his invite to the NBA combine, indicating there might be something to the rumors of a first-round promise, or that Houstan has a landing spot with which he’s comfortable in the form of a ‘soft promise,’ which would only prevent him from working out for teams outside a certain range. Houstan’s positional size, defensive awareness and perimeter shooting gives him a high floor as a prospect, despite his disappointing freshman season at Michigan.”

Houstan and Diabate’s Michigan backgrounds

Houstan, who was a five-star signee and No. 10 prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, started 34 games at Michigan this season. He averaged 10.1 points, four rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Houstan shot 38.4% from the field with a 35.5% mark from three-point range. He came into the season as a potential NBA lottery pick but did not appear on draft boards at year’s end.

Diabate was Michigan’s other five-star addition in 2021 and started 26 of 32 games for the Wolverines. He averaged nine points and six rebounds per game while shooting 52.4% from the floor. Like Houstan, Diabate was also considered a potential lottery prospect. He did not appear in the first round of the CBS Sports mock draft.

ESPN’s full mock draft with one Michigan Wolverine

Round 1

1) Orlando Magic — Jabari Smith, F, Auburn

2) Oklahoma City Thunder — Chet Holmgren, F, Gonzaga

3) Houston Rockets — Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

4) Sacramento Kings — Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue

5) Detroit Pistons — Keegan Murray, F, Iowa

6) Indiana Pacers — Bennedict Mathurin, F, Arizona

7) Portland Trail Blazers — Dyson Daniels, G, G-League Ignite

8) New Orleans Pelicans — Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky

9) San Antonio Spurs — Jalen Duren, C, Memphis

10) Washington Wizards — Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin

11) New York Knicks — AJ Griffin, F, Duke

12) Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC) – Ousmane Dieng, F, France

13) Charlotte Hornets — Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor

14) Cleveland Cavaliers – Ochai Agbaji, F, Kansas

15) Charlotte Hornets (via NO) – Mark Williams, C, Duke

16) Atlanta Hawks — Malaki Branham, G, Ohio State

17) Houston Rockets — Tari Eason, F, LSU

18) Chicago Bulls — Jalen Williams, F, Santa Clara

19) Minnesota Timberwolves — Walker Kessler, C, Auburn

20) San Antonio Spurs (via TOR) — Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame

21) Denver Nuggets — TyTy Washington Jr, G, Kentucky

22) Memphis Grizzlies (via UTAH) — Kennedy Chandler, G, Tennessee

23) Philadelphia 76ers — Jaden Hardy, G, G-League Ignite

24) Milwaukee Bucks — Nikola Jovic, F, Serbia

25) San Antonio Spurs (via BOS) — EJ Liddell, F, Ohio State

26) Houston Rockets (via DAL) — MarJon Beauchamp, G, G-League Ignite

27) Miami Heat — Dalen Terry, G, Arizona

28) Golden State Warriors — Jake LaRavia, F, Wake Forest

29) Memphis Grizzlies — Caleb Houstan, F, Michigan

30) Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHX) — David Roddy, F, Colorado State

Round 2

31) Indiana Pacers (via HOU) — Andrew Nembhard, G, Gonzaga

32) Orlando Magic — Christian Braun, G, Kansas

33) Toronto Raptors (via DET) — Peyton Watson, F, UCLA

34) Oklahoma City Thunder — Jaylin Williams, C, Arkansas

35) Orlando Magic (via IND) — Trevor Keels, G, Duke

36) Portland Trailblazers — Wendell Moore Jr, F, Duke

37) Sacramento Kings — Christian Koloko, C, Arizona

38) San Antonio Spurs (via LAL) — Khalifa Diop, C, Senegal

39) Cleveland Cavaliers (via SA) — Bryce McGowens, G, Nebraska

40) Minnesota Timberwolves (via WAS) — Kendall Brown, F, Baylor

41) New Orleans Pelicans — Patrick Baldwin Jr, F, Milwaukee

42) New York Knicks — Hugo Besson, G, France

43) Los Angeles Clippers — Ismael Kamagate, C, France

44) Atlanta Hawks — Ryan Rollins, SG, Toledo

45) Charlotte Hornets — Justin Lewis, F, Marquette

46) Detroit Pistons (via BKN) — Max Christie, G, Michigan State

47) Memphis Grizzlies (via CLE) — JD Davison, G, Alabama

48) Minnesota Timberwolves — Josh Minott, F, Memphis

49) Sacramento Kings (via CHI) — Jean Montero, G, Overtime Elite

50) Minnesota Timberwolves (via DEN) — Dominick Barlow, F, Overtime Elite

51) Golden State Warriors — Michael Foster, F, G League Ignite

52) New Orleans Pelicans (via UTAH) — Gabriele Procida, SG, Italy

53) Boston Celtics — Dereon Seabron, G, NC State

54) Washington Wizards (via DAL) — Yannick Nzosa, C, DR Congo

55) Washington Wizards — Ron Harper Jr., F, Rutgers

56) Cleveland Cavaliers (via MIA) — Karlo Matkovic, C, Serbia

57) Portland Trailblazers (via MEM) — Matteo Spagnolo, G, Italy

58) Indiana Pacers (via PHX) — Ziga Samar, PG, Spain