Kentucky guard TyTy Washington invited to 2022 NBA Draft Green Room

On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KewU4_0gCo202X00
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

John Calipari will be hugging two of his former players on draft night at the Barclays Center.

On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony reported that former Kentucky point guard TyTy Washington has been invited to attend the 2022 NBA Draft in Brooklyn, NY as a Green Room invitee. He will be joined by another one-time Wildcat in Shaedon Sharpe, who was a member of the team last season but did not play in any games. Sharpe is expected to go among the top 10 picks.

The draft is scheduled for a week from today on Thursday, June 22.

Also on Wednesday, Givony updated his latest mock draft projections, where he has Washington falling to the Denver Nuggets at No. 21 overall, a five-spot drop from his previous mock. Here’s what he had to say.

“Having drafted well, and forced to play their young players fairly extensively due to injury, [Denver] has also developed some solid depth, giving the Nuggets good flexibility heading into the draft,” Givony wrote. “Adding quality depth in the backcourt could be attractive for the Nuggets, especially a steady-handed guard like Washington who can play with or without the ball, excels in pick-and-roll and is a strong perimeter shooter. Washington has the size and length to play in many different lineup configurations for a team like Denver, giving him nice positional versatility to go along with his strong feel for the game.”

So far, Washington has worked out for the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Washington Wizards. Unfortunately, during Saturday’s visit with the Wizards, he suffered a right knee bone bruise, which cut his workout short. He’s also scheduled to visit with the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs.

2022 NBA Draft Green Room invitees

  • Jabari Smith Jr. – Auburn
  • Chet Holmgren – Gonzaga
  • Paolo Banchero – Duke
  • Jaden Ivey – Purdue
  • Keegan Murray – Iowa
  • Shaedon Sharpe – Kentucky
  • Dyson Daniels – Australia (G League Ignite)
  • Bennedict Mathurin – Arizona
  • AJ Griffin – Duke
  • Jalen Duren – Memphis
  • Johnny Davis – Wisconsin
  • Ousmane Dieng – France (New Zealand Breakers)
  • Jeremy Sochan – Baylor
  • Ochai Agbaji – Kansas
  • Mark Williams – Duke
  • Malaki Branham – Ohio State
  • Tari Eason – LSU
  • Jalen Williams – Santa Clara
  • TyTy Washington – Kentucky
  • MarJon Beauchamp – G League Ignite

