Texas A&M in the top six for five-star WR Brandon Inniss

(Birm/Lettermen Row)

2023 Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss has narrowed his list down to six schools: USC, Miami, Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, and Texas A&M.

The Aggies have been more seriously involved with the five-star as of late, but have yet to host Inniss on campus. That could change soon though.

“They told me they just had a pretty heavily recruited 2022 class on the defensive side, so they want to recruit the best WR in the country and get me to come up there,” Inniss told On3. “I don’t know much about their offense but once I get out there I will learn about their offense.”

Inniss has not scheduled a visit to Texas A&M yet, and has three official visit slots open, and very well could use one on the Aggies. The five-star is coming off a recent official visit to Alabama at the beginning of this month and is set to make his second official visit, to Ohio State, this weekend. Both schools have long been involved with the junior out of Florida, as have Miami and USC. Both LSU and Texas A&M are relatively new schools involved in Inniss’ recruitment, but expect him to visit both schools at least once before making a decision.

A playmaker with a developed frame, Inniss has been on the national radar since middle school, playing varsity football as an eight-grader. Charles Power, On3’s Director of Scouting and Rankings states that Inniss has a “technically advanced skill set” with high-level quickness in releases and at the top of routes. He projects to be a a high-floor prospect with the ability to contribute early in his college career per Power.

Texas A&M doesn’t currently hold a wide receiver commit to date, but has a loaded board at the position featuring prospects like Inniss, as well as USC five-star commit Zachariah Branch, the No. 1 wide receiver in the country, Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep five-star Jalen Brown, the No. 3 wide receiver in the country, Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic four-star Shelton Sampson, the No. 5 wide receiver in the country and DeSoto (Tex.) High four-star Johntay Cook, the No. 6 wideout in the country, among others.

As it stands, Ohio State appears to be the favorite to in Inniss’ recruitment per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, which gives the Buckeyes a 70.8% chance to land the five-star. USC trails in second with a 20.5% chance at the talented wideout out of Florida.

Inniss ranks as the No. 22 prospect and No. 4 wide receiver in the country per the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. The five-star has an On3 NIL Valuation of $244K. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.