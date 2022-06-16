Early returns positive for Corey Rucker, Nate Adkins, other newcomers

Corey Rucker on his official visit to Gamecock football. (@coreyrckr7 on Twitter)

South Carolina is in the midst of an integral recruiting period, but as that goes on the current 2022 roster is on campus going through summer workouts.

The entire team is on campus and working out with the Gamecocks’ strength staff before the start of training camp in August.

There were two—Corey Rucker and Nate Adkins—Shane Beamer hasn’t talked about publicly yet.

He did Tuesday night at a Welcome Home event in Myrtle Beach.

“They’ve got experience. Corey is obviously younger than Nate but they’ve both produced and had a really productive season wherever they were. We liked that. Corey is a guy who’s young but he’s very mature,” Beamer said.

“He’s a smart young man. Nate’s a guy who’s played a lot of football. He’s a good weapon in the passing game but a strong blocking presence in run game.”

Rucker is coming off a prolific year at Arkansas State where he caught nearly 60 passes for 826 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 14 yards per reception and rushed twice for 20 yards.

Adkins, the son of offensive line coach Greg Adkins, had a career year in 2021. He hauled in 33 receptions for 357 yards and a score as the Bucs made it to the FCS quarterfinals.

Both are part of a very good transfer class South Carolina is going to rely on heavily in 2022.

And so far it seems like those transfers are going to translate to the SEC.

“(Austin) Stogner and Corey Rucker weren’t here in spring practice but are here now,” Beamer said. “Nobody do we look at and think, ‘Oh my god they’re overwhelmed by everything.’ That includes the freshmen.”

Beamer and the rest of the South Carolina coaching staff are able to spend some time with the team over the summer.

They get to see how the players move without pads on and what their roles could look like during the season.

“I look at it more from the guys in the spring and see how they’ve taken some steps. I think Spencer’s taken a step as a leader,” Beamer said. “Ahmarean Brown is someone who had a really good spring and has continued to do that. Defensively, all those guys who have been here continue to get more and more comfortable.”

The Gamecocks have a host of talented freshmen on campus as well this offseason gearing up for their first season of college football.

This is an important stretch for those freshmen.

“Certainly there are some young guys who’ve caught our eye. I’m not going to name any names and anoint anybody before we’ve put on pads and practiced,” he said. “It’s not too big for the freshmen and transfers we’ve brought in.”