ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Early returns positive for Corey Rucker, Nate Adkins, other newcomers

By Collyn Taylor about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fi7l2_0gCo1fzA00
Corey Rucker on his official visit to Gamecock football. (@coreyrckr7 on Twitter)

South Carolina is in the midst of an integral recruiting period, but as that goes on the current 2022 roster is on campus going through summer workouts.

The entire team is on campus and working out with the Gamecocks’ strength staff before the start of training camp in August.

There were two—Corey Rucker and Nate Adkins—Shane Beamer hasn’t talked about publicly yet.

He did Tuesday night at a Welcome Home event in Myrtle Beach.

“They’ve got experience. Corey is obviously younger than Nate but they’ve both produced and had a really productive season wherever they were. We liked that. Corey is a guy who’s young but he’s very mature,” Beamer said.

“He’s a smart young man. Nate’s a guy who’s played a lot of football. He’s a good weapon in the passing game but a strong blocking presence in run game.”

Rucker is coming off a prolific year at Arkansas State where he caught nearly 60 passes for 826 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 14 yards per reception and rushed twice for 20 yards.

Adkins, the son of offensive line coach Greg Adkins, had a career year in 2021. He hauled in 33 receptions for 357 yards and a score as the Bucs made it to the FCS quarterfinals.

Both are part of a very good transfer class South Carolina is going to rely on heavily in 2022.

And so far it seems like those transfers are going to translate to the SEC.

“(Austin) Stogner and Corey Rucker weren’t here in spring practice but are here now,” Beamer said. “Nobody do we look at and think, ‘Oh my god they’re overwhelmed by everything.’ That includes the freshmen.”

Beamer and the rest of the South Carolina coaching staff are able to spend some time with the team over the summer.

They get to see how the players move without pads on and what their roles could look like during the season.

“I look at it more from the guys in the spring and see how they’ve taken some steps. I think Spencer’s taken a step as a leader,” Beamer said. “Ahmarean Brown is someone who had a really good spring and has continued to do that. Defensively, all those guys who have been here continue to get more and more comfortable.”

The Gamecocks have a host of talented freshmen on campus as well this offseason gearing up for their first season of college football.

This is an important stretch for those freshmen.

“Certainly there are some young guys who’ve caught our eye. I’m not going to name any names and anoint anybody before we’ve put on pads and practiced,” he said. “It’s not too big for the freshmen and transfers we’ve brought in.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spencer, TN
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
State
South Carolina State
Nashville, TN
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Adkins
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
53K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy