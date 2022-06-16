Top-10 '24 Elliot Cadeau; "That was my dream school as a kid"

2024 No. 8 Elliot Cadeau (Photo cred- Jamie Shaw)

Elliot Cadeau is the 2024 On3 Consensus No. 8 ranked player. The 6-foot-0 dynamo was one of the most dynamic point guards at last week’s Pangos All-American Camp.

“I’m an unselfish player who can score but also get my teammates involved,” Cadeau told On3. “I have been watching a lot of Darius Garland lately. He has such a high IQ; he always makes the right play, can shoot it well.”

Even playing up on the 17u level with NH Lighting on Nike’s EYBL Circuit, he has been a standout. On3 caught up with Elliot Cadeau to see which schools are getting in early with him.

“Of the schools that have offered, we probably hear the most from Syracuse, Tennessee, and Texas Tech,” Cadeau said. “Most of the schools we hear from have offered already.”

Cadeau talks recruitment

Texas Tech: “That was my dream school as a kid; I watched them a lot, especially that year they went to the Final Four. They show a lot of interest in me. I know they are a defensive school.”

Syracuse: “They have a huge fan base and great coaches. They have shown a lot of interest in me.”

“They develop point guards; they just had Kennedy Chandler. The coach is really tough on the players, and I love that.”

Cadeau’s take

“I’m a first-generation,” Cadeau said. “Both my parents are immigrants, and my dad played tennis. My brother, Justin Cadeau, plays tennis at Howard.

“I’ll be looking closely at development. I want to go to a place that fits me, where their play style will help me stand out. I like playing in the open floor with a team playing through their guards.”