2025 linebacker Tarvos Alford has high interest in Auburn after Tuesday visit

By Jeffrey Lee about 6 hours
Tarvos Alford already has several early SEC offers. (Photo: Jeffrey Lee/Auburn Live)

Tarvos Alford is projected to be one of the top recruits in the 2025 class and certainly one of the top linebackers.

The sophomore already has numerous offers, including ones from Auburn, Tennessee, South Carolina, UCF and Penn State. He also already is taking visits.

Alford, from John Carroll in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., was in Auburn on Tuesday, along with teammate Wilky Denaud (2023 edge) and lineman Micah Champion Smith (2026 lineman).

[ Denaud ‘100 percent’ will take OV to Auburn ]

“It was very different,” Alford said. “It’s a family environment here. Everybody loves the culture here. The first thing that stuck out to me is when we came to the facility, all the coaches were there waiting for us.”

Alford impressed with Christian Robinson

That includes new linebackers coach Christian Robinson. Alford was very impressed with the Tigers’ first-year coach.

“I got to talk to Coach Robinson 1-on-1,” Alford said. “He showed me some of their drills and that was nice. He’s definitely one of the greatest, one of the best linebacker coaches in college football right now.”

Auburn was one of the first offers for Alford and it’s not something he takes lightly.

“Auburn was my third offer and it means a lot to me,” Alford said. “It shows me that they believe in my beginnings, from the jump, before everybody else did.”

Alford said he plans to return to Auburn in the fall for a game. He also said Auburn would be a contender moving forward.

“Most definitely they’ll be a contender,” he said. “The family feel and they have a great linebacker group right now with OP (Owen Pappoe) leading them right now. That is somebody I like to model my game after.”

