Boylston, Massachusetts, man accused of chasing teen during attempted kidnapping, police say

SHREWSBURY -- Friends of a man who died at Lake Quinsigamond on Saturday are heartbroken. Police have not identified the victim, but Lakis Theo Harris told WBZ-TV his friend Thu Phan was the 32-year-old who was pulled from the Shrewsbury lake after falling out of a boat hours earlier. "It is very devastating because he was a good friend. Everything happened so fast," Harris said. "He was supposed to come to our house yesterday. And he said I am going to go on a boat. Unfortunately, the weather was really bad, it was windy, cold, not a good day for boating."Worcester Police say...

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO