Boylston, MA

Boylston, Massachusetts, man accused of chasing teen during attempted kidnapping, police say

By Brennan Kauffman
WCVB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOYLSTON, Mass. — A Boylston, Massachusetts, man was arrested Wednesday, accused of trying to kidnap a teenager in that town, police say. Boylston police...

www.wcvb.com

