This article was originally published on The Conversation. Keen observers of popular culture will have become aware of the recent inclusion of Kate Bush's 1985 song "Running Up That Hill" into the storyline of the widely-watched Netflix show "Stranger Things." As a result of this inclusion, Kate Bush's classic song was catapulted (again) into the mainstream musical scene, experiencing a true resurgence in popularity and ranking highly in download charts around the world.

