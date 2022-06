BATON ROUGE – Five members of the LSU women’s golf team will tee off Monday in the 119th Women’s Amateur Championship as hosted by the Royal & Ancient Golf Club. The Championship will take place at Hunstanton, England. Located on the north west Norfolk coast, Hunstanton is considered a championship links course and will be hosting its 3rd R&A Championship.

