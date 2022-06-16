ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Malecha named HCI Interim Executive Director; Hillmann discusses Covid affected school years; NH+C rolling out Electronic Health Record program

By Rich Larson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthy Community Initiative announced yesterday that Sandy Malecha has been named Interim Executive Director and will lead the. organization into the 2022-23 school year. Malecha, who has been with HCI since 2014 and has been a Senior Director since 2017, has worked in fund development, personnel and HR management, including the...

City receives ‘clean’ 2021 audit; Northfield Fire Department to celebrate 150 years; City offices open today, closed July 4

Last week during the City Council work session, Tom Olinger, a partner with the city’s accounting firm, ABDO, made a presentation on the. annual audit of Northfield’s finances. Once again as has been the case for the last ten years, he said the audit was “clean,” and that there are no discrepancies in the financial reporting.

