Malecha named HCI Interim Executive Director; Hillmann discusses Covid affected school years; NH+C rolling out Electronic Health Record program
Healthy Community Initiative announced yesterday that Sandy Malecha has been named Interim Executive Director and will lead the. organization into the 2022-23 school year. Malecha, who has been with HCI since 2014 and has been a Senior Director since 2017, has worked in fund development, personnel and HR management, including the...kymnradio.net
