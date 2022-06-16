Tony winner André De Shields reprises his solo show ‘André De Shields is Frederick Douglass: Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory’ for Juneteenth at New York’s Flushing Town Hall
On Sunday, June 19, Broadway star André De Shields (Hadestown; The Full Monty; Play On!; Ain’t Misbehavin’; The Wiz) returns to Flushing Town Hall to reprise his role as the esteemed abolitionist leader and influential thinker in two live performances of his self-crafted solo show André De Shields is Frederick Douglass:...dcmetrotheaterarts.com
