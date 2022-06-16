ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Lee’s Daughter Iris Is Her Best Friend! Meet Her Only Child With Husband Ryan Biegel

Former Iron Chef America judge Katie Lee absolutely loves motherhood! The celebrity chef and her husband, Ryan Biegel, welcomed their daughter, Iris Marion Biegel, in September 2020. Since then, she cannot stop gushing about life with her little girl. Keep scrolling to learn more about Iris.

Who Is Katie Lee’s Daughter, Iris Marion Biegel?

Katie and Ryan got married in Italy in 2018 after falling in love while working on the show Beach Bites With Katie Lee. The culinary expert and the television producer settled in together in their lovely Hamptons home and hoped to expand their family. Katie opened up on Instagram in April 2019 about struggling to conceive.

“We were trying, I had to have surgery to correct a problem, got an infection, then I was so run down I got shingles,” she wrote. “My doctor advised us to try IVF. We just finished the intense process only to get zero healthy embryos. Not only is IVF physically exhausting, the emotional toll is unparalleled. We were filled with hope and excitement only to be crushed.”

She finished off the post by saying she knew a family would happen for them some day. In February 2020, the West Virginia native shared with her cohosts on The Kitchen that she was expecting her first child. After welcoming Iris that fall, the proud mom could not be happier.

“I’m so obsessed with her,” the food critic shared during a December 2020 appearance on Today. “I’m a little bit tired, but we’re having a great time. She’s such a good baby.”

Since Iris came into her life, Katie has shared the cutest photos with her daughter on social media. The pair enjoy taking walks on the beach and hanging out together in the kitchen. In a May 2022 interview with HollywoodLife, the former Top Chef host explained how becoming a mom has led her to pick up different cooking habits.

“My cooking has definitely changed since I became a mom! I’m looking for recipes that are fast, that use maybe only one pan and that way cleanup is quick!” she said. “I also want to make things that we all want to eat, so that I’m not making a bunch of different meals. Iris is a little bit of a picky eater, but she’s a toddler so it’s to be expected, but I like to have at least one thing that I’m cooking that I know she’s going to want to eat, as well.”

What Has Katie Said About Motherhood?

Being a mom is a dream come true for Katie and she enjoys every moment she gets to spend with her mini-me.

“I just love being a mom,” she gushed to People in March 2021. “I knew that I was going to enjoy it, but I had no idea that I would this much. My favorite thing is getting her up in the morning, going in there and seeing her little face smiling. That’s the very best.”

The Beat Bobby Flay judge opened up about spending her first Thanksgiving as a mom in 2020, just two months after her daughter was born.

“I bring her little chair in and put it on the floor, and she sits there and it’s almost like we’re having a little cooking show together because I talk to her constantly to try to help her vocabulary eventually,” she told People at the time. “I tell her everything that I’m cooking and how I’m doing it. So, it’s basically like I’m doing a cooking show every time I’m in the kitchen with her.”

E J
4d ago

CONGRATULATIONS on the new adorable precious beautiful baby, may GOD BLESS 🙌 🙏 💖 ❤️ 💕 💙 your family.

IN THIS ARTICLE
