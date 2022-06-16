Swap Buttercream for Buttered Brioche With This Lobster Roll 'Wedding Cake'

Italy is home to some of the most venerated wines in the world — names like Chianti, Brunello di Montalcino, Amarone della Valpolicella, and more dot the landscape. But among collectors, there's a legitimate case to be made that Barolo sits at, or close to, the top of the proverbial pyramid. Located in the Piedmont region, Barolo is home to some of the most terroir-specific and age-worthy red wines anywhere, a place where the great grape variety Nebbiolo reaches its peak of expressiveness, and where the top producers, in the best vintages, craft wines that often have the potential to age for decades. This was highlighted at the 2022 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen when Alicia Towns Franken and DLynn Proctor hosted their presentation on "Legendary Reds: Barolo vs Burgundy," during which guests had the opportunity to not only learn about what makes these two regions so special, but also to taste some of the best from each.

DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO