Georgia State

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Georgia

By Stacker


 1 day ago

Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . Data was available for 582 cities and towns in GA. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $1,099,178 over the last 12 months.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50
#1. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell: 40
#2. Athens-Clarke County: 3
#3. Brunswick: 2
#3. Jefferson: 2
#3. Savannah: 2
#6. Gainesville: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#50. Bethlehem

- Typical home value: $342,761
- 1-year price change: +$91,631 (+36.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$173,414 (+102.4%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#49. Acworth

- Typical home value: $400,825
- 1-year price change: +$92,836 (+30.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$181,449 (+82.7%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#48. Kennesaw

- Typical home value: $407,129
- 1-year price change: +$92,929 (+29.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$178,274 (+77.9%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#47. Marble Hill

- Typical home value: $621,248
- 1-year price change: +$94,324 (+17.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$204,847 (+49.2%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#46. Hiram

- Typical home value: $333,439
- 1-year price change: +$94,721 (+39.7%)
- 5-year price change: data not available
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#45. Senoia

- Typical home value: $425,639
- 1-year price change: +$95,029 (+28.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$179,082 (+72.6%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#44. Peachtree City

- Typical home value: $490,272
- 1-year price change: +$95,073 (+24.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$162,528 (+49.6%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#43. Marietta

- Typical home value: $461,410
- 1-year price change: +$95,149 (+26.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$187,468 (+68.4%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#42. Waleska

- Typical home value: $420,698
- 1-year price change: +$95,355 (+29.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$189,009 (+81.6%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#41. Snellville

- Typical home value: $362,526
- 1-year price change: +$95,399 (+35.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$179,143 (+97.7%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#40. Moreland

- Typical home value: $386,269
- 1-year price change: +$95,711 (+32.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$169,772 (+78.4%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#39. Brooks

- Typical home value: $500,387
- 1-year price change: +$95,810 (+23.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$182,582 (+57.5%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#38. Lilburn

- Typical home value: $392,006
- 1-year price change: +$95,908 (+32.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$184,288 (+88.7%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#37. Brookhaven

- Typical home value: $696,850
- 1-year price change: +$98,364 (+16.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$200,735 (+40.5%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#36. Holly Springs

- Typical home value: $405,140
- 1-year price change: +$99,326 (+32.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$188,131 (+86.7%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#35. Ball Ground

- Typical home value: $424,793
- 1-year price change: +$99,588 (+30.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$196,716 (+86.2%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#34. Between

- Typical home value: $425,576
- 1-year price change: +$99,768 (+30.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$183,470 (+75.8%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#33. Woodstock

- Typical home value: $425,686
- 1-year price change: +$99,800 (+30.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$189,149 (+80.0%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#32. Duluth

- Typical home value: $419,091
- 1-year price change: +$99,805 (+31.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$186,207 (+80.0%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#31. Watkinsville

- Typical home value: $433,504
- 1-year price change: +$100,287 (+30.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$169,691 (+64.3%)
- Metro area: Athens-Clarke County

#30. Dallas

- Typical home value: $363,923
- 1-year price change: +$101,245 (+38.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$182,661 (+100.8%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#29. Lawrenceville

- Typical home value: $386,453
- 1-year price change: +$101,524 (+35.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$188,601 (+95.3%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#28. North High Shoals

- Typical home value: $434,125
- 1-year price change: +$101,906 (+30.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$175,316 (+67.7%)
- Metro area: Athens-Clarke County

#27. Isle of Hope

- Typical home value: $481,919
- 1-year price change: +$102,528 (+27.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$171,221 (+55.1%)
- Metro area: Savannah

#26. Mountain Park

- Typical home value: $507,371
- 1-year price change: +$103,577 (+25.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$220,575 (+76.9%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#25. Braselton

- Typical home value: $430,880
- 1-year price change: +$103,608 (+31.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$185,014 (+75.2%)
- Metro area: Jefferson

#24. Vinings

- Typical home value: $552,890
- 1-year price change: +$104,208 (+23.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$200,520 (+56.9%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#23. Loganville

- Typical home value: $388,826
- 1-year price change: +$104,261 (+36.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$188,493 (+94.1%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#22. Woolsey

- Typical home value: $516,348
- 1-year price change: +$104,555 (+25.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$188,835 (+57.7%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#21. Flowery Branch

- Typical home value: $410,391
- 1-year price change: +$105,630 (+34.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$181,175 (+79.0%)
- Metro area: Gainesville

#20. Hoschton

- Typical home value: $470,216
- 1-year price change: +$106,947 (+29.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$187,742 (+66.5%)
- Metro area: Jefferson

#19. Grayson

- Typical home value: $436,889
- 1-year price change: +$109,936 (+33.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$200,836 (+85.1%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#18. Canton

- Typical home value: $468,466
- 1-year price change: +$112,255 (+31.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$204,498 (+77.5%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#17. Dunwoody

- Typical home value: $642,299
- 1-year price change: +$112,484 (+21.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$205,713 (+47.1%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#16. Peachtree Corners

- Typical home value: $537,081
- 1-year price change: +$117,637 (+28.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$214,301 (+66.4%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#15. Dacula

- Typical home value: $455,428
- 1-year price change: +$117,731 (+34.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$207,169 (+83.4%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#14. Sugar Hill

- Typical home value: $448,076
- 1-year price change: +$118,190 (+35.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$207,315 (+86.1%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#13. Buford

- Typical home value: $466,085
- 1-year price change: +$120,200 (+34.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$210,854 (+82.6%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#12. Sandy Springs

- Typical home value: $679,731
- 1-year price change: +$122,367 (+22.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$221,945 (+48.5%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#11. Bishop

- Typical home value: $544,146
- 1-year price change: +$125,312 (+29.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$211,973 (+63.8%)
- Metro area: Athens-Clarke County

#10. Roswell

- Typical home value: $609,010
- 1-year price change: +$125,562 (+26.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$216,905 (+55.3%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#9. Saint Simons Island

- Typical home value: $604,199
- 1-year price change: +$142,285 (+30.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$213,538 (+54.7%)
- Metro area: Brunswick

#8. Johns Creek

- Typical home value: $649,564
- 1-year price change: +$146,714 (+29.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$233,061 (+56.0%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#7. Suwanee

- Typical home value: $585,006
- 1-year price change: +$151,261 (+34.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$244,488 (+71.8%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#6. Alpharetta

- Typical home value: $645,915
- 1-year price change: +$152,955 (+31.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$251,642 (+63.8%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#5. Cumming

- Typical home value: $578,285
- 1-year price change: +$153,756 (+36.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$250,879 (+76.6%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#4. Tybee Island

- Typical home value: $613,671
- 1-year price change: +$159,425 (+35.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$220,202 (+56.0%)
- Metro area: Savannah

#3. Berkeley Lake

- Typical home value: $748,756
- 1-year price change: +$168,335 (+29.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$290,245 (+63.3%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#2. Milton

- Typical home value: $857,779
- 1-year price change: +$197,728 (+30.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$314,155 (+57.8%)
- Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

#1. Sea Island

- Typical home value: $3,992,250
- 1-year price change: +$1,099,178 (+38.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$1,572,813 (+65.0%)
- Metro area: Brunswick



