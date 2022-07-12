Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Maryland
FOTOGRIN // Shutterstock
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Maryland using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . Data was available for 394 cities and towns in MD. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $235,565 over the last 12 months.
Metros with the most cities in the top 50
#1. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria: 23
#2. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson: 16
#3. Easton: 6
#4. Salisbury: 3
#5. Hagerstown-Martinsburg: 2
Read on to see which cities made the list.
Stacker
#50. Huntingtown
- Typical home value: $583,619
- 1-year price change: +$69,418 (+13.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$150,770 (+34.8%)
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
Stacker
#49. Grasonville
- Typical home value: $517,281
- 1-year price change: +$69,553 (+15.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$148,218 (+40.2%)
- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson
Stacker
#48. University Park
- Typical home value: $690,679
- 1-year price change: +$69,560 (+11.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$197,287 (+40.0%)
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
Stacker
#47. Phoenix
- Typical home value: $665,081
- 1-year price change: +$69,690 (+11.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$140,377 (+26.8%)
- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson
Stacker
#46. Rohrersville
- Typical home value: $459,194
- 1-year price change: +$70,248 (+18.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$147,175 (+47.2%)
- Metro area: Hagerstown-Martinsburg
Stacker
#45. Berlin
- Typical home value: $402,582
- 1-year price change: +$70,468 (+21.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$146,090 (+57.0%)
- Metro area: Salisbury
Stacker
#44. Wye Mills
- Typical home value: $581,715
- 1-year price change: +$73,050 (+14.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$191,493 (+49.1%)
- Metro area: Easton
Stacker
#43. Sunderland
- Typical home value: $549,174
- 1-year price change: +$74,106 (+15.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$147,954 (+36.9%)
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
Stacker
#42. New Market
- Typical home value: $559,532
- 1-year price change: +$75,283 (+15.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$158,350 (+39.5%)
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
Stacker
#41. Mount Aetna
- Typical home value: $481,320
- 1-year price change: +$76,309 (+18.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$155,908 (+47.9%)
- Metro area: Hagerstown-Martinsburg
Stacker
#40. Brinklow
- Typical home value: $847,868
- 1-year price change: +$76,511 (+9.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$168,559 (+24.8%)
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
Stacker
#39. Owings
- Typical home value: $596,331
- 1-year price change: +$77,136 (+14.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$159,583 (+36.5%)
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
Stacker
#38. Dickerson
- Typical home value: $703,073
- 1-year price change: +$77,143 (+12.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$174,500 (+33.0%)
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
Stacker
#37. Bishopville
- Typical home value: $474,853
- 1-year price change: +$77,753 (+19.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$159,751 (+50.7%)
- Metro area: Salisbury
Stacker
#36. Monrovia
- Typical home value: $607,157
- 1-year price change: +$77,763 (+14.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$167,648 (+38.1%)
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
Stacker
#35. Dunkirk
- Typical home value: $616,206
- 1-year price change: +$77,794 (+14.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$166,002 (+36.9%)
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
Stacker
#34. Adamstown
- Typical home value: $621,795
- 1-year price change: +$77,919 (+14.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$160,112 (+34.7%)
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
Stacker
#33. Garrett Park
- Typical home value: $969,837
- 1-year price change: +$77,934 (+8.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$193,597 (+24.9%)
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
Stacker
#32. Saint Michaels
- Typical home value: $584,524
- 1-year price change: +$79,867 (+15.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$203,171 (+53.3%)
- Metro area: Easton
Stacker
#31. Marriottsville
- Typical home value: $656,455
- 1-year price change: +$80,207 (+13.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$153,076 (+30.4%)
- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson
Stacker
#30. Sandy Spring
- Typical home value: $809,078
- 1-year price change: +$80,854 (+11.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$173,627 (+27.3%)
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
Stacker
#29. Davidsonville
- Typical home value: $825,613
- 1-year price change: +$81,536 (+11.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$188,312 (+29.5%)
- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson
Stacker
#28. Boyds
- Typical home value: $736,842
- 1-year price change: +$81,555 (+12.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$164,681 (+28.8%)
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
Stacker
#27. Sherwood
- Typical home value: $618,240
- 1-year price change: +$84,032 (+15.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$198,452 (+47.3%)
- Metro area: Easton
Stacker
#26. Harwood
- Typical home value: $680,709
- 1-year price change: +$85,843 (+14.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$155,647 (+29.6%)
- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson
Stacker
#25. Ijamsville
- Typical home value: $652,665
- 1-year price change: +$87,210 (+15.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$179,778 (+38.0%)
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
Stacker
#24. North Potomac
- Typical home value: $859,183
- 1-year price change: +$88,058 (+11.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$177,080 (+26.0%)
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
Stacker
#23. Queenstown
- Typical home value: $583,675
- 1-year price change: +$88,128 (+17.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$164,792 (+39.3%)
- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson
Stacker
#22. Ocean City
- Typical home value: $430,199
- 1-year price change: +$90,669 (+26.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$162,916 (+61.0%)
- Metro area: Salisbury
Stacker
#21. Cooksville
- Typical home value: $823,929
- 1-year price change: +$93,073 (+12.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$186,373 (+29.2%)
- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson
Stacker
#20. Fulton
- Typical home value: $876,053
- 1-year price change: +$93,078 (+11.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$176,864 (+25.3%)
- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson
Stacker
#19. Oxford
- Typical home value: $779,997
- 1-year price change: +$93,182 (+13.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$232,725 (+42.5%)
- Metro area: Easton
Stacker
#18. Bethesda
- Typical home value: $1,178,365
- 1-year price change: +$94,546 (+8.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$257,062 (+27.9%)
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
Stacker
#17. Laytonsville
- Typical home value: $856,270
- 1-year price change: +$97,123 (+12.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$195,191 (+29.5%)
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
Stacker
#16. Bozman
- Typical home value: $687,633
- 1-year price change: +$98,108 (+16.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$234,083 (+51.6%)
- Metro area: Easton
Stacker
#15. Woodbine
- Typical home value: $719,388
- 1-year price change: +$98,119 (+15.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$177,871 (+32.8%)
- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson
Stacker
#14. Chevy Chase
- Typical home value: $1,444,647
- 1-year price change: +$99,924 (+7.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$309,273 (+27.2%)
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
Stacker
#13. Highland
- Typical home value: $899,658
- 1-year price change: +$105,748 (+13.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$182,288 (+25.4%)
- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson
Stacker
#12. Glenelg
- Typical home value: $873,879
- 1-year price change: +$106,579 (+13.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$185,422 (+26.9%)
- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson
Stacker
#11. Clarksville
- Typical home value: $937,449
- 1-year price change: +$110,791 (+13.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$187,335 (+25.0%)
- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson
Stacker
#10. West Friendship
- Typical home value: $951,829
- 1-year price change: +$112,978 (+13.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$201,082 (+26.8%)
- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson
Stacker
#9. Dayton
- Typical home value: $936,350
- 1-year price change: +$114,883 (+14.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$197,644 (+26.8%)
- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson
Stacker
#8. Cabin John
- Typical home value: $1,250,318
- 1-year price change: +$121,838 (+10.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$296,512 (+31.1%)
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
Stacker
#7. Darnestown
- Typical home value: $954,823
- 1-year price change: +$122,215 (+14.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$222,455 (+30.4%)
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
Stacker
#6. Glenwood
- Typical home value: $944,012
- 1-year price change: +$129,091 (+15.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$202,767 (+27.4%)
- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson
Stacker
#5. Royal Oak
- Typical home value: $925,880
- 1-year price change: +$132,462 (+16.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$314,544 (+51.5%)
- Metro area: Easton
Stacker
#4. Potomac
- Typical home value: $1,273,459
- 1-year price change: +$135,858 (+11.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$259,177 (+25.6%)
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
Stacker
#3. Chevy Chase View
- Typical home value: $1,372,272
- 1-year price change: +$137,161 (+11.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$292,230 (+27.1%)
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
Stacker
#2. Glen Echo
- Typical home value: $1,268,012
- 1-year price change: +$165,497 (+15.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$363,272 (+40.2%)
- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
Stacker
#1. Gibson Island
- Typical home value: $2,255,998
- 1-year price change: +$235,565 (+11.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$462,420 (+25.8%)
- Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson
Comments / 0