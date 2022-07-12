ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Maine

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 1 day ago

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Maine using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . Data was available for 348 cities and towns in ME. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $220,074 over the last 12 months.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50
#1. Portland-South Portland: 38
#2. Lewiston-Auburn: 3
#3. Bangor: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

Stacker

#50. Shapleigh

- Typical home value: $392,120
- 1-year price change: +$69,101 (+21.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$174,246 (+80.0%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#49. Waterboro

- Typical home value: $343,935
- 1-year price change: +$69,138 (+25.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$144,254 (+72.2%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#48. Clifton

- Typical home value: $260,255
- 1-year price change: +$69,520 (+36.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$121,775 (+87.9%)
- Metro area: Bangor

Stacker

#47. North Berwick

- Typical home value: $419,256
- 1-year price change: +$70,054 (+20.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$171,901 (+69.5%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#46. Cornish

- Typical home value: $351,594
- 1-year price change: +$70,232 (+25.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$156,311 (+80.0%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#45. Poland

- Typical home value: $385,243
- 1-year price change: +$70,362 (+22.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$167,781 (+77.2%)
- Metro area: Lewiston-Auburn

Stacker

#44. Westport

- Typical home value: $471,119
- 1-year price change: +$70,831 (+17.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$163,040 (+52.9%)
- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#43. Durham

- Typical home value: $410,342
- 1-year price change: +$71,101 (+21.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$162,026 (+65.2%)
- Metro area: Lewiston-Auburn

Stacker

#42. Limington

- Typical home value: $357,160
- 1-year price change: +$71,818 (+25.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$154,283 (+76.0%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#41. Portland

- Typical home value: $502,536
- 1-year price change: +$72,244 (+16.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$206,887 (+70.0%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#40. Camden

- Typical home value: $522,572
- 1-year price change: +$72,953 (+16.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$187,638 (+56.0%)
- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#39. Biddeford

- Typical home value: $430,756
- 1-year price change: +$73,403 (+20.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$172,888 (+67.0%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#38. South Bristol

- Typical home value: $573,170
- 1-year price change: +$74,466 (+14.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$193,258 (+50.9%)
- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#37. Newfield

- Typical home value: $350,150
- 1-year price change: +$74,784 (+27.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$158,529 (+82.7%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#36. Bar Harbor

- Typical home value: $521,679
- 1-year price change: +$75,649 (+17.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$193,874 (+59.1%)
- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#35. Arundel

- Typical home value: $446,556
- 1-year price change: +$77,038 (+20.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$167,475 (+60.0%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#34. Lebanon

- Typical home value: $369,454
- 1-year price change: +$77,400 (+26.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$154,423 (+71.8%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#33. Bridgton

- Typical home value: $370,007
- 1-year price change: +$77,565 (+26.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$157,743 (+74.3%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#32. Mount Desert

- Typical home value: $711,290
- 1-year price change: +$77,701 (+12.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$219,878 (+44.7%)
- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#31. Sebago

- Typical home value: $439,420
- 1-year price change: +$77,779 (+21.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$185,691 (+73.2%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#30. Pownal

- Typical home value: $490,980
- 1-year price change: +$77,984 (+18.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$171,114 (+53.5%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#29. Turner

- Typical home value: $377,650
- 1-year price change: +$79,455 (+26.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$168,596 (+80.6%)
- Metro area: Lewiston-Auburn

Stacker

#28. Old Orchard Beach

- Typical home value: $427,622
- 1-year price change: +$80,132 (+23.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$173,978 (+68.6%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#27. Brunswick

- Typical home value: $464,139
- 1-year price change: +$83,116 (+21.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$203,679 (+78.2%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#26. Acton

#26. Acton

- Typical home value: $413,841
- 1-year price change: +$84,211 (+25.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$176,810 (+74.6%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#25. Long Island

- Typical home value: $615,000
- 1-year price change: +$84,845 (+16.0%)
- 5-year price change: data not available
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#24. Eliot

#24. Eliot

- Typical home value: $519,127
- 1-year price change: +$84,994 (+19.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$175,099 (+50.9%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#23. Castine

- Typical home value: $557,068
- 1-year price change: +$86,283 (+18.3%)
- 5-year price change: data not available
- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#22. Brooksville

- Typical home value: $492,738
- 1-year price change: +$87,195 (+21.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$145,309 (+41.8%)
- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#21. Dayton

- Typical home value: $468,930
- 1-year price change: +$88,056 (+23.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$224,471 (+91.8%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#20. Southport

- Typical home value: $618,318
- 1-year price change: +$90,083 (+17.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$170,900 (+38.2%)
- Metro area: not in a metro area

#19. Saco

#19. Saco

- Typical home value: $456,304
- 1-year price change: +$90,578 (+24.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$188,562 (+70.4%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#18. Lyman

#18. Lyman

- Typical home value: $445,333
- 1-year price change: +$92,016 (+26.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$204,326 (+84.8%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#17. Wells

#17. Wells

- Typical home value: $474,911
- 1-year price change: +$92,019 (+24.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$181,313 (+61.8%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#16. Scarborough

- Typical home value: $621,333
- 1-year price change: +$92,574 (+17.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$233,293 (+60.1%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#15. Kittery

- Typical home value: $582,462
- 1-year price change: +$98,934 (+20.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$249,605 (+75.0%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#14. North Yarmouth

- Typical home value: $609,913
- 1-year price change: +$106,326 (+21.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$259,654 (+74.1%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#13. Cumberland

- Typical home value: $651,841
- 1-year price change: +$109,184 (+20.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$255,319 (+64.4%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#12. Kennebunk

- Typical home value: $584,689
- 1-year price change: +$116,477 (+24.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$264,252 (+82.5%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#11. Chebeague Island

- Typical home value: $691,435
- 1-year price change: +$118,891 (+20.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$257,831 (+59.5%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#10. Harpswell

- Typical home value: $680,662
- 1-year price change: +$119,922 (+21.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$261,320 (+62.3%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#9. Falmouth

- Typical home value: $763,942
- 1-year price change: +$119,967 (+18.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$299,909 (+64.6%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#8. Yarmouth

- Typical home value: $711,631
- 1-year price change: +$124,007 (+21.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$283,444 (+66.2%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#7. Freeport

- Typical home value: $652,696
- 1-year price change: +$126,791 (+24.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$300,986 (+85.6%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#6. Cape Elizabeth

- Typical home value: $826,040
- 1-year price change: +$132,961 (+19.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$345,565 (+71.9%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#5. Kittery Point

- Typical home value: $705,541
- 1-year price change: +$135,275 (+23.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$307,586 (+77.3%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#4. York

#4. York

- Typical home value: $680,157
- 1-year price change: +$137,493 (+25.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$278,764 (+69.4%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#3. Ogunquit

- Typical home value: $773,563
- 1-year price change: +$154,742 (+25.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$290,759 (+60.2%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#2. Ocean Park

- Typical home value: $832,635
- 1-year price change: +$212,297 (+34.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$381,357 (+84.5%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

#1. Kennebunkport

- Typical home value: $990,312
- 1-year price change: +$220,074 (+28.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$416,393 (+72.6%)
- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

