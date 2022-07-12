Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Maine

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Maine using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . Data was available for 348 cities and towns in ME. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $220,074 over the last 12 months.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50

#1. Portland-South Portland: 38

#2. Lewiston-Auburn: 3

#3. Bangor: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#50. Shapleigh

- Typical home value: $392,120

- 1-year price change: +$69,101 (+21.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$174,246 (+80.0%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#49. Waterboro

- Typical home value: $343,935

- 1-year price change: +$69,138 (+25.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$144,254 (+72.2%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#48. Clifton

- Typical home value: $260,255

- 1-year price change: +$69,520 (+36.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$121,775 (+87.9%)

- Metro area: Bangor

#47. North Berwick

- Typical home value: $419,256

- 1-year price change: +$70,054 (+20.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$171,901 (+69.5%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#46. Cornish

- Typical home value: $351,594

- 1-year price change: +$70,232 (+25.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$156,311 (+80.0%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#45. Poland

- Typical home value: $385,243

- 1-year price change: +$70,362 (+22.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$167,781 (+77.2%)

- Metro area: Lewiston-Auburn

#44. Westport

- Typical home value: $471,119

- 1-year price change: +$70,831 (+17.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$163,040 (+52.9%)

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#43. Durham

- Typical home value: $410,342

- 1-year price change: +$71,101 (+21.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$162,026 (+65.2%)

- Metro area: Lewiston-Auburn

#42. Limington

- Typical home value: $357,160

- 1-year price change: +$71,818 (+25.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$154,283 (+76.0%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#41. Portland

- Typical home value: $502,536

- 1-year price change: +$72,244 (+16.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$206,887 (+70.0%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#40. Camden

- Typical home value: $522,572

- 1-year price change: +$72,953 (+16.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$187,638 (+56.0%)

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#39. Biddeford

- Typical home value: $430,756

- 1-year price change: +$73,403 (+20.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$172,888 (+67.0%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#38. South Bristol

- Typical home value: $573,170

- 1-year price change: +$74,466 (+14.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$193,258 (+50.9%)

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#37. Newfield

- Typical home value: $350,150

- 1-year price change: +$74,784 (+27.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$158,529 (+82.7%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#36. Bar Harbor

- Typical home value: $521,679

- 1-year price change: +$75,649 (+17.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$193,874 (+59.1%)

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#35. Arundel

- Typical home value: $446,556

- 1-year price change: +$77,038 (+20.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$167,475 (+60.0%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#34. Lebanon

- Typical home value: $369,454

- 1-year price change: +$77,400 (+26.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$154,423 (+71.8%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#33. Bridgton

- Typical home value: $370,007

- 1-year price change: +$77,565 (+26.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$157,743 (+74.3%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#32. Mount Desert

- Typical home value: $711,290

- 1-year price change: +$77,701 (+12.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$219,878 (+44.7%)

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#31. Sebago

- Typical home value: $439,420

- 1-year price change: +$77,779 (+21.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$185,691 (+73.2%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#30. Pownal

- Typical home value: $490,980

- 1-year price change: +$77,984 (+18.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$171,114 (+53.5%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#29. Turner

- Typical home value: $377,650

- 1-year price change: +$79,455 (+26.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$168,596 (+80.6%)

- Metro area: Lewiston-Auburn

#28. Old Orchard Beach

- Typical home value: $427,622

- 1-year price change: +$80,132 (+23.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$173,978 (+68.6%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#27. Brunswick

- Typical home value: $464,139

- 1-year price change: +$83,116 (+21.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$203,679 (+78.2%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#26. Acton

- Typical home value: $413,841

- 1-year price change: +$84,211 (+25.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$176,810 (+74.6%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#25. Long Island

- Typical home value: $615,000

- 1-year price change: +$84,845 (+16.0%)

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#24. Eliot

- Typical home value: $519,127

- 1-year price change: +$84,994 (+19.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$175,099 (+50.9%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#23. Castine

- Typical home value: $557,068

- 1-year price change: +$86,283 (+18.3%)

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#22. Brooksville

- Typical home value: $492,738

- 1-year price change: +$87,195 (+21.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$145,309 (+41.8%)

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#21. Dayton

- Typical home value: $468,930

- 1-year price change: +$88,056 (+23.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$224,471 (+91.8%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#20. Southport

- Typical home value: $618,318

- 1-year price change: +$90,083 (+17.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$170,900 (+38.2%)

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#19. Saco

- Typical home value: $456,304

- 1-year price change: +$90,578 (+24.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$188,562 (+70.4%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#18. Lyman

- Typical home value: $445,333

- 1-year price change: +$92,016 (+26.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$204,326 (+84.8%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#17. Wells

- Typical home value: $474,911

- 1-year price change: +$92,019 (+24.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$181,313 (+61.8%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#16. Scarborough

- Typical home value: $621,333

- 1-year price change: +$92,574 (+17.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$233,293 (+60.1%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#15. Kittery

- Typical home value: $582,462

- 1-year price change: +$98,934 (+20.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$249,605 (+75.0%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#14. North Yarmouth

- Typical home value: $609,913

- 1-year price change: +$106,326 (+21.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$259,654 (+74.1%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#13. Cumberland

- Typical home value: $651,841

- 1-year price change: +$109,184 (+20.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$255,319 (+64.4%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#12. Kennebunk

- Typical home value: $584,689

- 1-year price change: +$116,477 (+24.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$264,252 (+82.5%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#11. Chebeague Island

- Typical home value: $691,435

- 1-year price change: +$118,891 (+20.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$257,831 (+59.5%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#10. Harpswell

- Typical home value: $680,662

- 1-year price change: +$119,922 (+21.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$261,320 (+62.3%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#9. Falmouth

- Typical home value: $763,942

- 1-year price change: +$119,967 (+18.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$299,909 (+64.6%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#8. Yarmouth

- Typical home value: $711,631

- 1-year price change: +$124,007 (+21.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$283,444 (+66.2%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#7. Freeport

- Typical home value: $652,696

- 1-year price change: +$126,791 (+24.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$300,986 (+85.6%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#6. Cape Elizabeth

- Typical home value: $826,040

- 1-year price change: +$132,961 (+19.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$345,565 (+71.9%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#5. Kittery Point

- Typical home value: $705,541

- 1-year price change: +$135,275 (+23.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$307,586 (+77.3%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#4. York

- Typical home value: $680,157

- 1-year price change: +$137,493 (+25.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$278,764 (+69.4%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#3. Ogunquit

- Typical home value: $773,563

- 1-year price change: +$154,742 (+25.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$290,759 (+60.2%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#2. Ocean Park

- Typical home value: $832,635

- 1-year price change: +$212,297 (+34.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$381,357 (+84.5%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland

#1. Kennebunkport

- Typical home value: $990,312

- 1-year price change: +$220,074 (+28.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$416,393 (+72.6%)

- Metro area: Portland-South Portland