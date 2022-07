Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Alabama using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . Data was available for 513 cities and towns in AL. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $132,506 over the last 12 months.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50

#1. Birmingham-Hoover: 16

#2. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley: 15

#3. Huntsville: 10

#4. Alexander City: 1

#4. Cullman: 1

#4. Decatur: 1

#4. Florence-Muscle Shoals: 1

#4. Mobile: 1

#4. Montgomery: 1

#4. Scottsboro: 1

#4. Talladega-Sylacauga: 1

#4. Tuscaloosa: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#50. Gardendale

- Typical home value: $252,448

- 1-year price change: +$45,852 (+22.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$87,908 (+53.4%)

- Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover

#49. Lake View

- Typical home value: $272,827

- 1-year price change: +$46,062 (+20.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$92,903 (+51.6%)

- Metro area: Tuscaloosa

#48. Irondale

- Typical home value: $268,206

- 1-year price change: +$46,122 (+20.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$106,428 (+65.8%)

- Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover

#47. Helena

- Typical home value: $322,203

- 1-year price change: +$46,552 (+16.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$108,860 (+51.0%)

- Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover

#46. Springville

- Typical home value: $306,315

- 1-year price change: +$47,444 (+18.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$98,156 (+47.2%)

- Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover

#45. Kimberly

- Typical home value: $267,756

- 1-year price change: +$49,414 (+22.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$97,013 (+56.8%)

- Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover

#44. Bon Secour

- Typical home value: $239,722

- 1-year price change: +$49,873 (+26.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$110,957 (+86.2%)

- Metro area: Daphne-Fairhope-Foley

#43. Hazel Green

- Typical home value: $245,659

- 1-year price change: +$50,438 (+25.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$110,507 (+81.8%)

- Metro area: Huntsville

#42. Robertsdale

- Typical home value: $241,144

- 1-year price change: +$50,809 (+26.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$102,355 (+73.7%)

- Metro area: Daphne-Fairhope-Foley

#41. Riverside

- Typical home value: $299,936

- 1-year price change: +$51,126 (+20.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$96,330 (+47.3%)

- Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover

#40. Summerdale

- Typical home value: $254,693

- 1-year price change: +$51,340 (+25.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$110,374 (+76.5%)

- Metro area: Daphne-Fairhope-Foley

#39. Chelsea

- Typical home value: $350,954

- 1-year price change: +$52,011 (+17.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$109,632 (+45.4%)

- Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover

#38. New Hope

- Typical home value: $220,698

- 1-year price change: +$52,080 (+30.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$106,984 (+94.1%)

- Metro area: Huntsville

#37. Pell City

- Typical home value: $282,634

- 1-year price change: +$53,645 (+23.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$101,351 (+55.9%)

- Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover

#36. Loxley

- Typical home value: $263,072

- 1-year price change: +$53,883 (+25.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$109,356 (+71.1%)

- Metro area: Daphne-Fairhope-Foley

#35. Jacksons Gap

- Typical home value: $447,193

- 1-year price change: +$54,272 (+13.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$144,981 (+48.0%)

- Metro area: Alexander City

#34. Priceville

- Typical home value: $293,508

- 1-year price change: +$54,426 (+22.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$109,687 (+59.7%)

- Metro area: Decatur

#33. Crane Hill

- Typical home value: $362,879

- 1-year price change: +$55,627 (+18.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$121,130 (+50.1%)

- Metro area: Cullman

#32. Foley

- Typical home value: $274,016

- 1-year price change: +$56,462 (+26.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$118,246 (+75.9%)

- Metro area: Daphne-Fairhope-Foley

#31. Silverhill

- Typical home value: $268,150

- 1-year price change: +$56,987 (+27.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$117,615 (+78.1%)

- Metro area: Daphne-Fairhope-Foley

#30. Trussville

- Typical home value: $366,542

- 1-year price change: +$57,575 (+18.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$116,361 (+46.5%)

- Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover

#29. Meadowbrook

- Typical home value: $418,743

- 1-year price change: +$57,933 (+16.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$120,343 (+40.3%)

- Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover

#28. Hoover

- Typical home value: $410,509

- 1-year price change: +$58,206 (+16.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$129,812 (+46.2%)

- Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover

#27. Pike Road

- Typical home value: $374,296

- 1-year price change: +$58,540 (+18.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$81,290 (+27.7%)

- Metro area: Montgomery

#26. Saint Florian

- Typical home value: $323,076

- 1-year price change: +$59,632 (+22.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$119,142 (+58.4%)

- Metro area: Florence-Muscle Shoals

#25. Huntsville

- Typical home value: $281,085

- 1-year price change: +$60,220 (+27.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$126,646 (+82.0%)

- Metro area: Huntsville

#24. Homewood

- Typical home value: $492,536

- 1-year price change: +$60,708 (+14.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$163,722 (+49.8%)

- Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover

#23. Daphne

- Typical home value: $302,939

- 1-year price change: +$62,286 (+25.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$113,534 (+59.9%)

- Metro area: Daphne-Fairhope-Foley

#22. New Market

- Typical home value: $284,019

- 1-year price change: +$63,774 (+29.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$126,525 (+80.3%)

- Metro area: Huntsville

#21. Langston

- Typical home value: $313,293

- 1-year price change: +$64,036 (+25.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$103,970 (+49.7%)

- Metro area: Scottsboro

#20. Triana

- Typical home value: $263,366

- 1-year price change: +$64,114 (+32.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$123,350 (+88.1%)

- Metro area: Huntsville

#19. Harvest

- Typical home value: $309,605

- 1-year price change: +$65,032 (+26.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$133,231 (+75.5%)

- Metro area: Huntsville

#18. Stapleton

- Typical home value: $303,636

- 1-year price change: +$65,104 (+27.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$146,288 (+93.0%)

- Metro area: Daphne-Fairhope-Foley

#17. Elberta

- Typical home value: $318,597

- 1-year price change: +$66,969 (+26.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$155,946 (+95.9%)

- Metro area: Daphne-Fairhope-Foley

#16. Vestavia Hills

- Typical home value: $512,521

- 1-year price change: +$68,402 (+15.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$145,958 (+39.8%)

- Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover

#15. Meridianville

- Typical home value: $326,611

- 1-year price change: +$69,848 (+27.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$142,055 (+77.0%)

- Metro area: Huntsville

#14. Lillian

- Typical home value: $293,486

- 1-year price change: +$70,086 (+31.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$129,778 (+79.3%)

- Metro area: Daphne-Fairhope-Foley

#13. Madison

- Typical home value: $369,578

- 1-year price change: +$70,879 (+23.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$149,623 (+68.0%)

- Metro area: Huntsville

#12. Indian Springs Village

- Typical home value: $506,431

- 1-year price change: +$71,089 (+16.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$163,571 (+47.7%)

- Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover

#11. Spanish Fort

- Typical home value: $362,422

- 1-year price change: +$71,560 (+24.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$136,241 (+60.2%)

- Metro area: Daphne-Fairhope-Foley

#10. Seminole

- Typical home value: $308,026

- 1-year price change: +$72,814 (+31.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$139,595 (+82.9%)

- Metro area: Daphne-Fairhope-Foley

#9. Lake Purdy

- Typical home value: $475,495

- 1-year price change: +$73,121 (+18.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$141,197 (+42.2%)

- Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover

#8. Gurley

- Typical home value: $337,155

- 1-year price change: +$74,820 (+28.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$147,649 (+77.9%)

- Metro area: Huntsville

#7. Dauphin Island

- Typical home value: $458,522

- 1-year price change: +$82,846 (+22.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$187,906 (+69.4%)

- Metro area: Mobile

#6. Fairhope

- Typical home value: $437,897

- 1-year price change: +$88,908 (+25.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$180,483 (+70.1%)

- Metro area: Daphne-Fairhope-Foley

#5. Owens Cross Roads

- Typical home value: $440,049

- 1-year price change: +$91,370 (+26.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$178,580 (+68.3%)

- Metro area: Huntsville

#4. Gulf Shores

- Typical home value: $430,913

- 1-year price change: +$97,373 (+29.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$225,205 (+109.5%)

- Metro area: Daphne-Fairhope-Foley

#3. Orange Beach

- Typical home value: $498,682

- 1-year price change: +$102,553 (+25.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$307,265 (+160.5%)

- Metro area: Daphne-Fairhope-Foley

#2. Equality

- Typical home value: $707,124

- 1-year price change: +$111,379 (+18.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$257,220 (+57.2%)

- Metro area: Talladega-Sylacauga

#1. Mountain Brook

- Typical home value: $917,875

- 1-year price change: +$132,506 (+16.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$278,011 (+43.4%)

- Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover