Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Oregon using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . Data was available for 304 cities and towns in OR. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $207,937 over the last 12 months.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50

#1. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro: 25

#2. Newport: 8

#3. Astoria: 3

#3. Bend-Redmond: 3

#3. Corvallis: 3

#3. Eugene: 3

#7. Albany: 2

#7. Salem: 2

#9. Prineville: 1

#50. Cheshire

- Typical home value: $617,115

- 1-year price change: +$108,451 (+21.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$262,678 (+74.1%)

- Metro area: Eugene

#49. Monroe

- Typical home value: $504,219

- 1-year price change: +$108,466 (+27.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$207,921 (+70.2%)

- Metro area: Corvallis

#48. Foster

- Typical home value: $518,554

- 1-year price change: +$109,219 (+26.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$232,461 (+81.3%)

- Metro area: Albany

#47. Gearhart

- Typical home value: $650,021

- 1-year price change: +$111,071 (+20.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$220,613 (+51.4%)

- Metro area: Astoria

#46. Alsea

- Typical home value: $439,729

- 1-year price change: +$111,270 (+33.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$164,182 (+59.6%)

- Metro area: Corvallis

#45. Powell Butte

- Typical home value: $808,384

- 1-year price change: +$111,992 (+16.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$297,476 (+58.2%)

- Metro area: Prineville

#44. Yachats

- Typical home value: $525,386

- 1-year price change: +$112,506 (+27.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$239,216 (+83.6%)

- Metro area: Newport

#43. Wilsonville

- Typical home value: $663,673

- 1-year price change: +$112,794 (+20.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$223,873 (+50.9%)

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

#42. Waldport

- Typical home value: $478,222

- 1-year price change: +$113,181 (+31.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$223,576 (+87.8%)

- Metro area: Newport

#41. Pleasant Hill

- Typical home value: $700,216

- 1-year price change: +$113,420 (+19.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$302,131 (+75.9%)

- Metro area: Eugene

#40. Seal Rock

- Typical home value: $523,424

- 1-year price change: +$114,021 (+27.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$245,081 (+88.0%)

- Metro area: Newport

#39. Garden Home-Whitford

- Typical home value: $685,780

- 1-year price change: +$114,853 (+20.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$232,156 (+51.2%)

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

#38. Durham

- Typical home value: $789,012

- 1-year price change: +$115,220 (+17.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$248,419 (+46.0%)

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

#37. Aurora

- Typical home value: $724,869

- 1-year price change: +$115,700 (+19.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$255,606 (+54.5%)

- Metro area: Salem

#36. Damascus

- Typical home value: $719,237

- 1-year price change: +$115,701 (+19.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$255,863 (+55.2%)

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

#35. Redmond

- Typical home value: $543,494

- 1-year price change: +$115,986 (+27.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$255,585 (+88.8%)

- Metro area: Bend-Redmond

#34. North Plains

- Typical home value: $614,959

- 1-year price change: +$116,314 (+23.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$225,197 (+57.8%)

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

#33. Maywood Park

- Typical home value: $625,617

- 1-year price change: +$117,521 (+23.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$217,799 (+53.4%)

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

#32. Logsden

- Typical home value: $498,476

- 1-year price change: +$119,104 (+31.4%)

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Newport

#31. Happy Valley

- Typical home value: $736,417

- 1-year price change: +$119,664 (+19.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$242,328 (+49.0%)

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

#30. Colton

- Typical home value: $736,101

- 1-year price change: +$121,941 (+19.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$290,310 (+65.1%)

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

#29. Tigard

- Typical home value: $660,419

- 1-year price change: +$122,366 (+22.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$229,852 (+53.4%)

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

#28. Lincoln City

- Typical home value: $512,127

- 1-year price change: +$123,598 (+31.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$244,325 (+91.2%)

- Metro area: Newport

#27. Gales Creek

- Typical home value: $604,720

- 1-year price change: +$124,546 (+25.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$262,711 (+76.8%)

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

#26. Boring

- Typical home value: $763,190

- 1-year price change: +$126,056 (+19.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$293,735 (+62.6%)

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

#25. Sherwood

- Typical home value: $678,032

- 1-year price change: +$126,882 (+23.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$238,646 (+54.3%)

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

#24. Oak Hills

- Typical home value: $699,913

- 1-year price change: +$127,035 (+22.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$239,613 (+52.1%)

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

#23. Rickreall

- Typical home value: $723,527

- 1-year price change: +$127,444 (+21.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$302,011 (+71.6%)

- Metro area: Salem

#22. Banks

- Typical home value: $649,504

- 1-year price change: +$128,286 (+24.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$251,379 (+63.1%)

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

#21. Tualatin

- Typical home value: $694,307

- 1-year price change: +$128,645 (+22.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$245,367 (+54.7%)

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

#20. Rockcreek

- Typical home value: $692,352

- 1-year price change: +$129,285 (+23.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$248,391 (+55.9%)

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

#19. Gaston

- Typical home value: $678,155

- 1-year price change: +$129,346 (+23.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$288,278 (+73.9%)

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

#18. Eagle Creek

- Typical home value: $725,529

- 1-year price change: +$131,215 (+22.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$297,853 (+69.6%)

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

#17. Dunes City

- Typical home value: $662,364

- 1-year price change: +$131,577 (+24.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$294,272 (+79.9%)

- Metro area: Eugene

#16. Millersburg

- Typical home value: $601,181

- 1-year price change: +$134,928 (+28.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$252,276 (+72.3%)

- Metro area: Albany

#15. West Linn

- Typical home value: $793,843

- 1-year price change: +$135,498 (+20.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$271,409 (+52.0%)

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

#14. Depoe Bay

- Typical home value: $603,775

- 1-year price change: +$135,617 (+29.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$271,827 (+81.9%)

- Metro area: Newport

#13. Blodgett

- Typical home value: $499,039

- 1-year price change: +$135,728 (+37.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$229,941 (+85.4%)

- Metro area: Corvallis

#12. Otter Rock

- Typical home value: $566,184

- 1-year price change: +$138,084 (+32.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$227,986 (+67.4%)

- Metro area: Newport

#11. Cannon Beach

- Typical home value: $866,054

- 1-year price change: +$140,167 (+19.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$270,738 (+45.5%)

- Metro area: Astoria

#10. Beavercreek

- Typical home value: $818,458

- 1-year price change: +$144,244 (+21.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$322,227 (+64.9%)

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

#9. Neotsu

- Typical home value: $548,601

- 1-year price change: +$146,011 (+36.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$291,524 (+113.4%)

- Metro area: Newport

#8. Mulino

- Typical home value: $804,238

- 1-year price change: +$150,596 (+23.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$325,234 (+67.9%)

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

#7. Lake Oswego

- Typical home value: $930,255

- 1-year price change: +$150,912 (+19.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$308,056 (+49.5%)

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

#6. Bend

- Typical home value: $777,268

- 1-year price change: +$168,117 (+27.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$367,691 (+89.8%)

- Metro area: Bend-Redmond

#5. Arch Cape

- Typical home value: $945,711

- 1-year price change: +$170,075 (+21.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$312,952 (+49.5%)

- Metro area: Astoria

#4. Sisters

- Typical home value: $813,345

- 1-year price change: +$172,245 (+26.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$380,251 (+87.8%)

- Metro area: Bend-Redmond

#3. Cedar Mill

- Typical home value: $918,543

- 1-year price change: +$178,001 (+24.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$296,189 (+47.6%)

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

#2. West Slope

- Typical home value: $881,168

- 1-year price change: +$180,996 (+25.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$323,698 (+58.1%)

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

#1. Raleigh Hills

- Typical home value: $1,094,105

- 1-year price change: +$207,937 (+23.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$353,833 (+47.8%)

- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro