Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Pennsylvania

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Pennsylvania using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . Data was available for 753 cities and towns in PA. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $118,610 over the last 12 months.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50

#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington: 35

#2. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton: 3

#2. East Stroudsburg: 3

#4. New York-Newark-Jersey City: 2

#4. Pittsburgh: 2

#4. Reading: 2

#7. Lancaster: 1

#7. Lebanon: 1

#7. New Castle: 1

#50. Salunga-Landisville

- Typical home value: $394,004

- 1-year price change: +$58,294 (+17.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$142,118 (+56.4%)

- Metro area: Lancaster

#49. Coopersburg

- Typical home value: $422,971

- 1-year price change: +$58,401 (+16.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$131,735 (+45.2%)

- Metro area: Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton

#48. Schwenksville

- Typical home value: $466,153

- 1-year price change: +$58,608 (+14.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$150,562 (+47.7%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#47. Macungie

- Typical home value: $390,544

- 1-year price change: +$58,771 (+17.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$122,920 (+45.9%)

- Metro area: Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton

#46. Schnecksville

- Typical home value: $412,331

- 1-year price change: +$58,865 (+16.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$132,384 (+47.3%)

- Metro area: Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton

#45. West Grove

- Typical home value: $415,255

- 1-year price change: +$58,956 (+16.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$123,271 (+42.2%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#44. Elverson

- Typical home value: $409,954

- 1-year price change: +$59,409 (+16.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$121,155 (+42.0%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#43. Volant

- Typical home value: $264,535

- 1-year price change: +$59,433 (+29.0%)

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: New Castle

#42. Chesterbrook

- Typical home value: $455,886

- 1-year price change: +$59,609 (+15.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$127,468 (+38.8%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#41. Bernville

- Typical home value: $338,764

- 1-year price change: +$59,722 (+21.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$123,872 (+57.6%)

- Metro area: Reading

#40. Harleysville

- Typical home value: $474,913

- 1-year price change: +$59,740 (+14.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$145,220 (+44.0%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#39. Mount Pocono

- Typical home value: $264,558

- 1-year price change: +$60,167 (+29.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$139,235 (+111.1%)

- Metro area: East Stroudsburg

#38. Matamoras

- Typical home value: $295,245

- 1-year price change: +$60,279 (+25.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$114,982 (+63.8%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#37. Wyncote

- Typical home value: $435,255

- 1-year price change: +$60,477 (+16.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$140,826 (+47.8%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#36. Gilbertsville

- Typical home value: $435,900

- 1-year price change: +$62,259 (+16.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$145,764 (+50.2%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#35. Ivyland

- Typical home value: $531,209

- 1-year price change: +$62,741 (+13.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$154,998 (+41.2%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#34. Milford

- Typical home value: $326,203

- 1-year price change: +$62,892 (+23.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$158,043 (+94.0%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#33. Langhorne

- Typical home value: $517,891

- 1-year price change: +$63,025 (+13.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$155,982 (+43.1%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#32. Collegeville

- Typical home value: $499,262

- 1-year price change: +$63,508 (+14.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$150,977 (+43.3%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#31. Mount Gretna

- Typical home value: $359,522

- 1-year price change: +$64,089 (+21.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$138,067 (+62.3%)

- Metro area: Lebanon

#30. Paoli

- Typical home value: $547,408

- 1-year price change: +$64,441 (+13.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$149,873 (+37.7%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#29. Oxford

- Typical home value: $386,201

- 1-year price change: +$64,477 (+20.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$125,167 (+48.0%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#28. Mars

- Typical home value: $557,041

- 1-year price change: +$64,639 (+13.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$130,605 (+30.6%)

- Metro area: Pittsburgh

#27. Downingtown

- Typical home value: $490,563

- 1-year price change: +$65,415 (+15.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$143,284 (+41.3%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#26. Media

- Typical home value: $546,863

- 1-year price change: +$65,621 (+13.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$165,988 (+43.6%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#25. Lenhartsville

- Typical home value: $340,198

- 1-year price change: +$66,163 (+24.1%)

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Reading

#24. Glen Mills

- Typical home value: $618,082

- 1-year price change: +$66,252 (+12.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$165,714 (+36.6%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#23. Bryn Athyn

- Typical home value: $571,301

- 1-year price change: +$66,289 (+13.1%)

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#22. Chalfont

- Typical home value: $525,437

- 1-year price change: +$66,890 (+14.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$161,304 (+44.3%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#21. Spring City

- Typical home value: $424,509

- 1-year price change: +$67,016 (+18.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$134,773 (+46.5%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#20. Yardley

- Typical home value: $559,310

- 1-year price change: +$67,136 (+13.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$171,470 (+44.2%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#19. Ambler

- Typical home value: $588,447

- 1-year price change: +$67,730 (+13.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$186,455 (+46.4%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#18. Kennett Square

- Typical home value: $526,739

- 1-year price change: +$68,846 (+15.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$160,642 (+43.9%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#17. West Chester

- Typical home value: $555,356

- 1-year price change: +$69,559 (+14.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$150,400 (+37.1%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#16. Narberth

- Typical home value: $748,871

- 1-year price change: +$70,854 (+10.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$215,948 (+40.5%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#15. Avondale

- Typical home value: $520,529

- 1-year price change: +$71,175 (+15.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$147,831 (+39.7%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#14. Exton

- Typical home value: $532,322

- 1-year price change: +$73,918 (+16.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$149,319 (+39.0%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#13. Garnet Valley

- Typical home value: $592,576

- 1-year price change: +$74,057 (+14.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$151,862 (+34.5%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#12. Blue Bell

- Typical home value: $589,673

- 1-year price change: +$74,175 (+14.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$165,649 (+39.1%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#11. Churchville

- Typical home value: $601,610

- 1-year price change: +$75,114 (+14.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$173,571 (+40.6%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#10. Wynnewood

- Typical home value: $719,168

- 1-year price change: +$78,520 (+12.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$214,497 (+42.5%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#9. Pocono Lake

- Typical home value: $267,849

- 1-year price change: +$79,523 (+42.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$141,921 (+112.7%)

- Metro area: East Stroudsburg

#8. Richboro

- Typical home value: $619,998

- 1-year price change: +$82,728 (+15.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$184,160 (+42.3%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#7. Bryn Mawr

- Typical home value: $819,135

- 1-year price change: +$82,979 (+11.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$241,137 (+41.7%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#6. Glenmoore

- Typical home value: $580,075

- 1-year price change: +$89,805 (+18.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$178,546 (+44.5%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#5. Malvern

- Typical home value: $660,261

- 1-year price change: +$89,942 (+15.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$175,959 (+36.3%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#4. Chester Springs

- Typical home value: $650,699

- 1-year price change: +$98,922 (+17.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$174,690 (+36.7%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#3. Edgeworth

- Typical home value: $878,258

- 1-year price change: +$100,870 (+13.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$254,875 (+40.9%)

- Metro area: Pittsburgh

#2. New Hope

- Typical home value: $821,539

- 1-year price change: +$106,646 (+14.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$238,226 (+40.8%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#1. Pocono Pines

- Typical home value: $463,789

- 1-year price change: +$118,610 (+34.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$212,268 (+84.4%)

- Metro area: East Stroudsburg