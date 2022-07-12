ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Pennsylvania

By Stacker
Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Pennsylvania using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . Data was available for 753 cities and towns in PA. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $118,610 over the last 12 months.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50
#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington: 35
#2. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton: 3
#2. East Stroudsburg: 3
#4. New York-Newark-Jersey City: 2
#4. Pittsburgh: 2
#4. Reading: 2
#7. Lancaster: 1
#7. Lebanon: 1
#7. New Castle: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h0b4R_0gCnY4kd00
#50. Salunga-Landisville

- Typical home value: $394,004
- 1-year price change: +$58,294 (+17.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$142,118 (+56.4%)
- Metro area: Lancaster

#49. Coopersburg

- Typical home value: $422,971
- 1-year price change: +$58,401 (+16.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$131,735 (+45.2%)
- Metro area: Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton

#48. Schwenksville

- Typical home value: $466,153
- 1-year price change: +$58,608 (+14.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$150,562 (+47.7%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bfk9P_0gCnY4kd00
#47. Macungie

- Typical home value: $390,544
- 1-year price change: +$58,771 (+17.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$122,920 (+45.9%)
- Metro area: Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41TuRb_0gCnY4kd00
#46. Schnecksville

- Typical home value: $412,331
- 1-year price change: +$58,865 (+16.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$132,384 (+47.3%)
- Metro area: Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton

#45. West Grove

- Typical home value: $415,255
- 1-year price change: +$58,956 (+16.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$123,271 (+42.2%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AG257_0gCnY4kd00
#44. Elverson

- Typical home value: $409,954
- 1-year price change: +$59,409 (+16.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$121,155 (+42.0%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FTBMs_0gCnY4kd00
#43. Volant

- Typical home value: $264,535
- 1-year price change: +$59,433 (+29.0%)
- 5-year price change: data not available
- Metro area: New Castle

#42. Chesterbrook

- Typical home value: $455,886
- 1-year price change: +$59,609 (+15.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$127,468 (+38.8%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQ8Gc_0gCnY4kd00
#41. Bernville

- Typical home value: $338,764
- 1-year price change: +$59,722 (+21.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$123,872 (+57.6%)
- Metro area: Reading

#40. Harleysville

- Typical home value: $474,913
- 1-year price change: +$59,740 (+14.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$145,220 (+44.0%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46VMuW_0gCnY4kd00
#39. Mount Pocono

- Typical home value: $264,558
- 1-year price change: +$60,167 (+29.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$139,235 (+111.1%)
- Metro area: East Stroudsburg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sulOz_0gCnY4kd00
#38. Matamoras

- Typical home value: $295,245
- 1-year price change: +$60,279 (+25.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$114,982 (+63.8%)
- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#37. Wyncote

- Typical home value: $435,255
- 1-year price change: +$60,477 (+16.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$140,826 (+47.8%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#36. Gilbertsville

- Typical home value: $435,900
- 1-year price change: +$62,259 (+16.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$145,764 (+50.2%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fkfrs_0gCnY4kd00
#35. Ivyland

- Typical home value: $531,209
- 1-year price change: +$62,741 (+13.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$154,998 (+41.2%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4971UU_0gCnY4kd00
#34. Milford

- Typical home value: $326,203
- 1-year price change: +$62,892 (+23.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$158,043 (+94.0%)
- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

#33. Langhorne

- Typical home value: $517,891
- 1-year price change: +$63,025 (+13.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$155,982 (+43.1%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#32. Collegeville

- Typical home value: $499,262
- 1-year price change: +$63,508 (+14.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$150,977 (+43.3%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nxu6i_0gCnY4kd00
#31. Mount Gretna

- Typical home value: $359,522
- 1-year price change: +$64,089 (+21.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$138,067 (+62.3%)
- Metro area: Lebanon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1slkQF_0gCnY4kd00
#30. Paoli

- Typical home value: $547,408
- 1-year price change: +$64,441 (+13.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$149,873 (+37.7%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9aqu_0gCnY4kd00
#29. Oxford

- Typical home value: $386,201
- 1-year price change: +$64,477 (+20.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$125,167 (+48.0%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e0Lbi_0gCnY4kd00
#28. Mars

- Typical home value: $557,041
- 1-year price change: +$64,639 (+13.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$130,605 (+30.6%)
- Metro area: Pittsburgh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VR6vW_0gCnY4kd00
#27. Downingtown

- Typical home value: $490,563
- 1-year price change: +$65,415 (+15.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$143,284 (+41.3%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#26. Media

- Typical home value: $546,863
- 1-year price change: +$65,621 (+13.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$165,988 (+43.6%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47zrtZ_0gCnY4kd00
#25. Lenhartsville

- Typical home value: $340,198
- 1-year price change: +$66,163 (+24.1%)
- 5-year price change: data not available
- Metro area: Reading

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pEI3T_0gCnY4kd00
#24. Glen Mills

- Typical home value: $618,082
- 1-year price change: +$66,252 (+12.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$165,714 (+36.6%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oqYii_0gCnY4kd00
#23. Bryn Athyn

- Typical home value: $571,301
- 1-year price change: +$66,289 (+13.1%)
- 5-year price change: data not available
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#22. Chalfont

- Typical home value: $525,437
- 1-year price change: +$66,890 (+14.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$161,304 (+44.3%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3idBXn_0gCnY4kd00
#21. Spring City

- Typical home value: $424,509
- 1-year price change: +$67,016 (+18.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$134,773 (+46.5%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#20. Yardley

- Typical home value: $559,310
- 1-year price change: +$67,136 (+13.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$171,470 (+44.2%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#19. Ambler

- Typical home value: $588,447
- 1-year price change: +$67,730 (+13.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$186,455 (+46.4%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9AJ4_0gCnY4kd00
#18. Kennett Square

- Typical home value: $526,739
- 1-year price change: +$68,846 (+15.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$160,642 (+43.9%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#17. West Chester

- Typical home value: $555,356
- 1-year price change: +$69,559 (+14.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$150,400 (+37.1%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#16. Narberth

- Typical home value: $748,871
- 1-year price change: +$70,854 (+10.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$215,948 (+40.5%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#15. Avondale

- Typical home value: $520,529
- 1-year price change: +$71,175 (+15.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$147,831 (+39.7%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BbTXa_0gCnY4kd00
#14. Exton

- Typical home value: $532,322
- 1-year price change: +$73,918 (+16.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$149,319 (+39.0%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#13. Garnet Valley

- Typical home value: $592,576
- 1-year price change: +$74,057 (+14.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$151,862 (+34.5%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#12. Blue Bell

- Typical home value: $589,673
- 1-year price change: +$74,175 (+14.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$165,649 (+39.1%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#11. Churchville

- Typical home value: $601,610
- 1-year price change: +$75,114 (+14.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$173,571 (+40.6%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#10. Wynnewood

- Typical home value: $719,168
- 1-year price change: +$78,520 (+12.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$214,497 (+42.5%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j6r9N_0gCnY4kd00
#9. Pocono Lake

- Typical home value: $267,849
- 1-year price change: +$79,523 (+42.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$141,921 (+112.7%)
- Metro area: East Stroudsburg

#8. Richboro

- Typical home value: $619,998
- 1-year price change: +$82,728 (+15.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$184,160 (+42.3%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#7. Bryn Mawr

- Typical home value: $819,135
- 1-year price change: +$82,979 (+11.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$241,137 (+41.7%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T1eSW_0gCnY4kd00
#6. Glenmoore

- Typical home value: $580,075
- 1-year price change: +$89,805 (+18.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$178,546 (+44.5%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=049Bm5_0gCnY4kd00
#5. Malvern

- Typical home value: $660,261
- 1-year price change: +$89,942 (+15.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$175,959 (+36.3%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jeLEY_0gCnY4kd00
#4. Chester Springs

- Typical home value: $650,699
- 1-year price change: +$98,922 (+17.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$174,690 (+36.7%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0btyVY_0gCnY4kd00
#3. Edgeworth

- Typical home value: $878,258
- 1-year price change: +$100,870 (+13.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$254,875 (+40.9%)
- Metro area: Pittsburgh

#2. New Hope

- Typical home value: $821,539
- 1-year price change: +$106,646 (+14.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$238,226 (+40.8%)
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NF7Rp_0gCnY4kd00
#1. Pocono Pines

- Typical home value: $463,789
- 1-year price change: +$118,610 (+34.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$212,268 (+84.4%)
- Metro area: East Stroudsburg

