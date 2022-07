scarp577 // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Texas using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . Data was available for 1,334 cities and towns in TX. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $719,154 over the last 12 months.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50

#1. Austin-Round Rock: 21

#1. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington: 21

#3. San Antonio-New Braunfels: 6

#4. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land: 1

#4. Sherman-Denison: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#50. Spring Branch

- Typical home value: $650,178

- 1-year price change: +$168,518 (+35.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$275,872 (+73.7%)

- Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels

#49. Gilchrist

- Typical home value: $510,464

- 1-year price change: +$168,636 (+49.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$259,266 (+103.2%)

- Metro area: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land

#48. Fischer

- Typical home value: $630,361

- 1-year price change: +$170,606 (+37.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$284,794 (+82.4%)

- Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels

#47. Trophy Club

- Typical home value: $698,490

- 1-year price change: +$174,335 (+33.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$271,424 (+63.6%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#46. Red Rock

- Typical home value: $567,212

- 1-year price change: +$176,804 (+45.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$253,301 (+80.7%)

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#45. Annetta North

- Typical home value: $734,053

- 1-year price change: +$177,437 (+31.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$307,884 (+72.2%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#44. Gunter

- Typical home value: $621,482

- 1-year price change: +$177,464 (+40.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$290,078 (+87.5%)

- Metro area: Sherman-Denison

#43. Briarcliff

- Typical home value: $672,157

- 1-year price change: +$178,366 (+36.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$336,073 (+100.0%)

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#42. Annetta South

- Typical home value: $695,866

- 1-year price change: +$178,804 (+34.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$318,894 (+84.6%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#41. Florence

- Typical home value: $654,798

- 1-year price change: +$181,292 (+38.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$331,193 (+102.3%)

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#40. Fairview

- Typical home value: $702,395

- 1-year price change: +$182,137 (+35.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$266,823 (+61.3%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#39. Olmos Park

- Typical home value: $986,924

- 1-year price change: +$184,098 (+22.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$278,521 (+39.3%)

- Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels

#38. Kingsbury

- Typical home value: $563,346

- 1-year price change: +$185,310 (+49.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$284,766 (+102.2%)

- Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels

#37. Double Oak

- Typical home value: $832,644

- 1-year price change: +$186,036 (+28.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$347,444 (+71.6%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#36. Copper Canyon

- Typical home value: $849,214

- 1-year price change: +$186,941 (+28.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$340,399 (+66.9%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#35. Colleyville

- Typical home value: $866,604

- 1-year price change: +$190,431 (+28.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$312,498 (+56.4%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#34. Celina

- Typical home value: $638,686

- 1-year price change: +$193,928 (+43.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$274,723 (+75.5%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#33. Argyle

- Typical home value: $806,071

- 1-year price change: +$194,638 (+31.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$316,321 (+64.6%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#32. Wimberley

- Typical home value: $725,090

- 1-year price change: +$196,396 (+37.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$369,598 (+104.0%)

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#31. McLendon-Chisholm

- Typical home value: $739,700

- 1-year price change: +$197,739 (+36.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$294,530 (+66.2%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#30. Heath

- Typical home value: $791,329

- 1-year price change: +$198,734 (+33.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$302,441 (+61.9%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#29. Mountain City

- Typical home value: $629,062

- 1-year price change: +$198,968 (+46.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$311,843 (+98.3%)

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#28. Frisco

- Typical home value: $701,826

- 1-year price change: +$199,392 (+39.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$276,612 (+65.1%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#27. Shady Hollow

- Typical home value: $843,222

- 1-year price change: +$205,335 (+32.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$429,380 (+103.8%)

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#26. Rosanky

- Typical home value: $663,778

- 1-year price change: +$206,433 (+45.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$325,065 (+96.0%)

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#25. Spicewood

- Typical home value: $840,346

- 1-year price change: +$206,566 (+32.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$401,942 (+91.7%)

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#24. Shavano Park

- Typical home value: $1,038,728

- 1-year price change: +$208,132 (+25.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$326,485 (+45.8%)

- Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels

#23. Hudson Bend

- Typical home value: $912,140

- 1-year price change: +$229,938 (+33.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$447,980 (+96.5%)

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#22. Lakeway

- Typical home value: $961,941

- 1-year price change: +$241,803 (+33.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$477,392 (+98.5%)

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#21. Prosper

- Typical home value: $828,132

- 1-year price change: +$255,767 (+44.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$358,739 (+76.4%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#20. Southlake

- Typical home value: $1,170,022

- 1-year price change: +$269,114 (+29.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$437,556 (+59.7%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#19. Parker

- Typical home value: $1,047,492

- 1-year price change: +$273,170 (+35.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$415,756 (+65.8%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#18. The Hills

- Typical home value: $1,043,384

- 1-year price change: +$273,398 (+35.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$518,236 (+98.7%)

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#17. Bartonville

- Typical home value: $1,181,573

- 1-year price change: +$280,969 (+31.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$454,075 (+62.4%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#16. Dripping Springs

- Typical home value: $964,408

- 1-year price change: +$283,685 (+41.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$505,203 (+110.0%)

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#15. Lucas

- Typical home value: $1,068,795

- 1-year price change: +$293,677 (+37.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$449,512 (+72.6%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#14. Bee Cave

- Typical home value: $1,115,433

- 1-year price change: +$300,354 (+36.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$562,500 (+101.7%)

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#13. Hill Country Village

- Typical home value: $1,342,974

- 1-year price change: +$301,671 (+29.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$444,001 (+49.4%)

- Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels

#12. Sunset Valley

- Typical home value: $1,255,117

- 1-year price change: +$321,135 (+34.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$650,437 (+107.6%)

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#11. Coupland

- Typical home value: $808,117

- 1-year price change: +$330,301 (+69.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$480,573 (+146.7%)

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#10. Volente

- Typical home value: $1,318,294

- 1-year price change: +$337,192 (+34.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$712,870 (+117.7%)

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#9. Driftwood

- Typical home value: $1,133,820

- 1-year price change: +$347,281 (+44.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$602,184 (+113.3%)

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#8. Bear Creek

- Typical home value: $1,035,454

- 1-year price change: +$373,686 (+56.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$662,599 (+177.7%)

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#7. University Park

- Typical home value: $1,988,014

- 1-year price change: +$397,077 (+25.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$567,653 (+40.0%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#6. Westlake

- Typical home value: $1,781,287

- 1-year price change: +$433,738 (+32.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$688,047 (+62.9%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#5. Westover Hills

- Typical home value: $2,295,491

- 1-year price change: +$444,702 (+24.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$662,993 (+40.6%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#4. Lost Creek

- Typical home value: $1,594,689

- 1-year price change: +$451,367 (+39.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$838,993 (+111.0%)

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#3. Highland Park

- Typical home value: $2,300,954

- 1-year price change: +$451,544 (+24.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$627,494 (+37.5%)

- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

#2. Rollingwood

- Typical home value: $2,720,645

- 1-year price change: +$701,803 (+34.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,385,940 (+103.8%)

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock

#1. West Lake Hills

- Typical home value: $2,604,123

- 1-year price change: +$719,154 (+38.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,346,290 (+107.0%)

- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock