Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Virginia using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . Data was available for 585 cities and towns in VA. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $193,123 over the last 12 months.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50

#1. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria: 41

#2. Charlottesville: 5

#3. Richmond: 1

#3. Roanoke: 1

#3. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News: 1

#3. Winchester: 1

#50. Dumfries

- Typical home value: $543,817

- 1-year price change: +$62,924 (+13.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$169,690 (+45.4%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#49. Brandy Station

- Typical home value: $462,234

- 1-year price change: +$64,405 (+16.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$151,572 (+48.8%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#48. Seaford

- Typical home value: $432,109

- 1-year price change: +$65,327 (+17.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$98,986 (+29.7%)

- Metro area: Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News

#47. Goldvein

- Typical home value: $542,228

- 1-year price change: +$65,907 (+13.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$152,300 (+39.1%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#46. Herndon

- Typical home value: $703,737

- 1-year price change: +$66,146 (+10.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$178,997 (+34.1%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#45. Fort Belvoir

- Typical home value: $738,527

- 1-year price change: +$66,206 (+9.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$166,140 (+29.0%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#44. Sterling

- Typical home value: $591,780

- 1-year price change: +$67,466 (+12.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$182,181 (+44.5%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#43. Amissville

- Typical home value: $526,945

- 1-year price change: +$67,767 (+14.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$154,757 (+41.6%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#42. Triangle

- Typical home value: $548,116

- 1-year price change: +$67,768 (+14.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$167,227 (+43.9%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#41. Fairfax

- Typical home value: $722,678

- 1-year price change: +$68,240 (+10.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$186,772 (+34.9%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#40. Marshall

- Typical home value: $635,392

- 1-year price change: +$68,752 (+12.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$204,217 (+47.4%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#39. Warrenton

- Typical home value: $600,133

- 1-year price change: +$72,078 (+13.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$182,586 (+43.7%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#38. Moseley

- Typical home value: $536,307

- 1-year price change: +$73,932 (+16.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$146,203 (+37.5%)

- Metro area: Richmond

#37. Greenwood

- Typical home value: $497,655

- 1-year price change: +$75,283 (+17.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$131,082 (+35.8%)

- Metro area: Charlottesville

#36. Fort Hunt

- Typical home value: $920,787

- 1-year price change: +$75,704 (+9.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$222,649 (+31.9%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#35. Crozet

- Typical home value: $519,345

- 1-year price change: +$77,817 (+17.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$123,859 (+31.3%)

- Metro area: Charlottesville

#34. Free Union

- Typical home value: $580,836

- 1-year price change: +$79,536 (+15.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$132,140 (+29.4%)

- Metro area: Charlottesville

#33. White Post

- Typical home value: $566,973

- 1-year price change: +$79,951 (+16.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$170,708 (+43.1%)

- Metro area: Winchester

#32. Broad Run

- Typical home value: $707,452

- 1-year price change: +$80,019 (+12.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$223,457 (+46.2%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#31. Jeffersonton

- Typical home value: $571,447

- 1-year price change: +$83,240 (+17.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$180,930 (+46.3%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#30. Earlysville

- Typical home value: $555,825

- 1-year price change: +$83,995 (+17.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$125,548 (+29.2%)

- Metro area: Charlottesville

#29. Nokesville

- Typical home value: $693,543

- 1-year price change: +$84,636 (+13.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$215,858 (+45.2%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#28. Delaplane

- Typical home value: $818,464

- 1-year price change: +$84,636 (+11.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$264,218 (+47.7%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#27. The Plains

- Typical home value: $877,884

- 1-year price change: +$85,340 (+10.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$298,951 (+51.6%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#26. Markham

- Typical home value: $758,239

- 1-year price change: +$85,644 (+12.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$238,982 (+46.0%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#25. Hume

- Typical home value: $774,817

- 1-year price change: +$89,381 (+13.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$264,398 (+51.8%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#24. Bristow

- Typical home value: $670,837

- 1-year price change: +$91,286 (+15.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$221,260 (+49.2%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#23. Gainesville

- Typical home value: $697,234

- 1-year price change: +$93,269 (+15.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$225,399 (+47.8%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#22. Oakton

- Typical home value: $999,692

- 1-year price change: +$93,627 (+10.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$232,101 (+30.2%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#21. Lovettsville

- Typical home value: $695,917

- 1-year price change: +$98,481 (+16.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$223,360 (+47.3%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#20. Chantilly

- Typical home value: $774,242

- 1-year price change: +$98,681 (+14.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$245,098 (+46.3%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#19. Ashburn

- Typical home value: $771,107

- 1-year price change: +$100,052 (+14.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$244,220 (+46.4%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#18. Catharpin

- Typical home value: $882,302

- 1-year price change: +$101,298 (+13.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$279,351 (+46.3%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#17. Haymarket

- Typical home value: $758,691

- 1-year price change: +$101,405 (+15.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$241,817 (+46.8%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#16. Vienna

- Typical home value: $1,047,629

- 1-year price change: +$101,719 (+10.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$249,087 (+31.2%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#15. Leesburg

- Typical home value: $766,463

- 1-year price change: +$101,947 (+15.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$249,065 (+48.1%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#14. Keswick

- Typical home value: $694,733

- 1-year price change: +$107,803 (+18.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$147,049 (+26.8%)

- Metro area: Charlottesville

#13. Purcellville

- Typical home value: $793,312

- 1-year price change: +$108,280 (+15.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$256,447 (+47.8%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#12. Round Hill

- Typical home value: $752,649

- 1-year price change: +$108,503 (+16.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$246,127 (+48.6%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#11. Union Hall

- Typical home value: $614,621

- 1-year price change: +$109,612 (+21.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$219,054 (+55.4%)

- Metro area: Roanoke

#10. Clifton

- Typical home value: $933,434

- 1-year price change: +$111,236 (+13.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$250,276 (+36.6%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#9. Hamilton

- Typical home value: $779,842

- 1-year price change: +$113,947 (+17.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$256,817 (+49.1%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#8. Dunn Loring

- Typical home value: $1,147,406

- 1-year price change: +$115,738 (+11.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$258,425 (+29.1%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#7. Upperville

- Typical home value: $1,175,737

- 1-year price change: +$116,420 (+11.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$381,257 (+48.0%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#6. Paeonian Springs

- Typical home value: $748,017

- 1-year price change: +$124,759 (+20.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$270,820 (+56.8%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#5. McLean

- Typical home value: $1,382,061

- 1-year price change: +$129,099 (+10.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$312,546 (+29.2%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#4. Middleburg

- Typical home value: $999,058

- 1-year price change: +$143,988 (+16.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$327,995 (+48.9%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#3. Aldie

- Typical home value: $965,141

- 1-year price change: +$151,405 (+18.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$332,464 (+52.5%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#2. Great Falls

- Typical home value: $1,513,693

- 1-year price change: +$183,398 (+13.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$378,365 (+33.3%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#1. Waterford

- Typical home value: $1,158,561

- 1-year price change: +$193,123 (+20.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$398,903 (+52.5%)

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria