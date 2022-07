scarp577 // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Kentucky

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Kentucky using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . Data was available for 557 cities and towns in KY. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $74,902 over the last 12 months.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50

#1. Louisville/Jefferson County: 23

#2. Cincinnati: 13

#3. Bowling Green: 4

#4. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox: 3

#4. Lexington-Fayette: 3

#6. Clarksville: 2

#7. Bardstown: 1

#7. Owensboro: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

Stacker

#50. River Bluff

- Typical home value: $407,518

- 1-year price change: +$34,771 (+9.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$103,943 (+34.2%)

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

Stacker

#49. Crescent Springs

- Typical home value: $291,631

- 1-year price change: +$34,824 (+13.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$83,879 (+40.4%)

- Metro area: Cincinnati

Stacker

#48. Lakeside Park

- Typical home value: $308,124

- 1-year price change: +$35,089 (+12.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$95,639 (+45.0%)

- Metro area: Cincinnati

Stacker

#47. Pembroke

- Typical home value: $207,081

- 1-year price change: +$35,148 (+20.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$62,771 (+43.5%)

- Metro area: Clarksville

Stacker

#46. Herndon

- Typical home value: $207,091

- 1-year price change: +$35,286 (+20.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$64,349 (+45.1%)

- Metro area: Clarksville

Stacker

#45. Westport

- Typical home value: $242,434

- 1-year price change: +$35,303 (+17.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$78,519 (+47.9%)

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

Stacker

#44. Hollow Creek

- Typical home value: $285,629

- 1-year price change: +$35,520 (+14.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$88,497 (+44.9%)

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

Stacker

#43. Pendleton

- Typical home value: $276,802

- 1-year price change: +$36,804 (+15.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$86,764 (+45.7%)

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

Stacker

#42. Fox Chase

- Typical home value: $344,983

- 1-year price change: +$36,833 (+12.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$118,459 (+52.3%)

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

Stacker

#41. Hebron Estates

- Typical home value: $316,961

- 1-year price change: +$37,488 (+13.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$115,356 (+57.2%)

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

Stacker

#40. Rockfield

- Typical home value: $227,146

- 1-year price change: +$37,566 (+19.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$65,304 (+40.4%)

- Metro area: Bowling Green

Stacker

#39. Coxs Creek

- Typical home value: $265,043

- 1-year price change: +$37,885 (+16.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$96,608 (+57.4%)

- Metro area: Bardstown

Stacker

#38. Taylorsville

- Typical home value: $297,344

- 1-year price change: +$37,962 (+14.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$93,688 (+46.0%)

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

Stacker

#37. Independence

- Typical home value: $267,555

- 1-year price change: +$38,083 (+16.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$94,118 (+54.3%)

- Metro area: Cincinnati

Stacker

#36. Bowling Green

- Typical home value: $233,464

- 1-year price change: +$38,531 (+19.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$67,083 (+40.3%)

- Metro area: Bowling Green

Stacker

#35. Philpot

- Typical home value: $233,825

- 1-year price change: +$38,560 (+19.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$87,510 (+59.8%)

- Metro area: Owensboro

Stacker

#34. West Point

- Typical home value: $127,976

- 1-year price change: +$38,629 (+43.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$39,846 (+45.2%)

- Metro area: Elizabethtown-Fort Knox

Stacker

#33. Shelbyville

- Typical home value: $262,804

- 1-year price change: +$38,744 (+17.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$88,300 (+50.6%)

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

Stacker

#32. Oakland

- Typical home value: $227,330

- 1-year price change: +$38,746 (+20.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$67,805 (+42.5%)

- Metro area: Bowling Green

Stacker

#31. Smithfield

- Typical home value: $279,706

- 1-year price change: +$38,776 (+16.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$87,658 (+45.6%)

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

Stacker

#30. Georgetown

- Typical home value: $271,113

- 1-year price change: +$39,209 (+16.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$93,579 (+52.7%)

- Metro area: Lexington-Fayette

Stacker

#29. Edgewood

- Typical home value: $325,377

- 1-year price change: +$39,707 (+13.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$103,330 (+46.5%)

- Metro area: Cincinnati

Stacker

#28. Waddy

- Typical home value: $246,049

- 1-year price change: +$39,723 (+19.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$82,751 (+50.7%)

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

Stacker

#27. Bagdad

- Typical home value: $255,811

- 1-year price change: +$39,760 (+18.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$95,828 (+59.9%)

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

Stacker

#26. Verona

- Typical home value: $277,243

- 1-year price change: +$39,819 (+16.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$84,667 (+44.0%)

- Metro area: Cincinnati

Stacker

#25. Pioneer Village

- Typical home value: $267,266

- 1-year price change: +$39,899 (+17.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$100,991 (+60.7%)

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

Stacker

#24. Petersburg

- Typical home value: $245,290

- 1-year price change: +$40,485 (+19.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$78,333 (+46.9%)

- Metro area: Cincinnati

Stacker

#23. Florence

- Typical home value: $260,556

- 1-year price change: +$40,500 (+18.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$94,326 (+56.7%)

- Metro area: Cincinnati

Stacker

#22. Rineyville

- Typical home value: $291,075

- 1-year price change: +$40,584 (+16.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$104,075 (+55.7%)

- Metro area: Elizabethtown-Fort Knox

Stacker

#21. Spring Mill

- Typical home value: $307,926

- 1-year price change: +$40,659 (+15.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$106,541 (+52.9%)

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

Stacker

#20. Mount Washington

- Typical home value: $292,151

- 1-year price change: +$42,694 (+17.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$108,088 (+58.7%)

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

Stacker

#19. Fort Mitchell

- Typical home value: $356,015

- 1-year price change: +$43,613 (+14.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$99,635 (+38.9%)

- Metro area: Cincinnati

Stacker

#18. Villa Hills

- Typical home value: $326,593

- 1-year price change: +$44,060 (+15.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$100,521 (+44.5%)

- Metro area: Cincinnati

Stacker

#17. Burlington

- Typical home value: $287,015

- 1-year price change: +$44,063 (+18.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$102,478 (+55.5%)

- Metro area: Cincinnati

Stacker

#16. Glendale

- Typical home value: $262,469

- 1-year price change: +$44,521 (+20.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$96,100 (+57.8%)

- Metro area: Elizabethtown-Fort Knox

Stacker

#15. Goshen

- Typical home value: $411,551

- 1-year price change: +$45,664 (+12.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$100,144 (+32.2%)

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

Stacker

#14. Crestwood

- Typical home value: $409,138

- 1-year price change: +$46,311 (+12.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$105,865 (+34.9%)

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

Stacker

#13. Hebron

- Typical home value: $315,380

- 1-year price change: +$46,473 (+17.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$104,049 (+49.2%)

- Metro area: Cincinnati

Stacker

#12. Stamping Ground

- Typical home value: $225,694

- 1-year price change: +$47,023 (+26.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$96,556 (+74.8%)

- Metro area: Lexington-Fayette

Stacker

#11. Lexington

- Typical home value: $283,470

- 1-year price change: +$47,156 (+20.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$100,185 (+54.7%)

- Metro area: Lexington-Fayette

Stacker

#10. Walton

- Typical home value: $301,217

- 1-year price change: +$49,016 (+19.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$105,933 (+54.2%)

- Metro area: Cincinnati

Stacker

#9. Lebanon Junction

- Typical home value: $225,745

- 1-year price change: +$49,635 (+28.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$96,948 (+75.3%)

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

Stacker

#8. Buckner

- Typical home value: $407,323

- 1-year price change: +$50,993 (+14.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$112,415 (+38.1%)

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

Stacker

#7. Brooks

- Typical home value: $276,313

- 1-year price change: +$51,219 (+22.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$111,761 (+67.9%)

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

Stacker

#6. Simpsonville

- Typical home value: $356,150

- 1-year price change: +$51,456 (+16.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$120,142 (+50.9%)

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

Stacker

#5. Alvaton

- Typical home value: $322,495

- 1-year price change: +$52,127 (+19.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$89,715 (+38.5%)

- Metro area: Bowling Green

Stacker

#4. Finchville

- Typical home value: $417,921

- 1-year price change: +$59,958 (+16.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$138,002 (+49.3%)

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

Stacker

#3. Union

- Typical home value: $397,614

- 1-year price change: +$60,789 (+18.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$116,198 (+41.3%)

- Metro area: Cincinnati

Stacker

#2. Northfield

- Typical home value: $554,487

- 1-year price change: +$73,320 (+15.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$166,377 (+42.9%)

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

Stacker

#1. Prospect

- Typical home value: $574,151

- 1-year price change: +$74,902 (+15.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$147,294 (+34.5%)

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County