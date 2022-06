One of the most un-fun things to do as an adult is getting your car registered every year. You have to take the time to stop by a shop to get the vehicle's safety systems inspected then go stand in line to give the state your $75, or whatever, to put that new sticker on your windshield. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) understands this and has begun the process of finding a new, more convenient system to get this taken care of.

TEXAS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO