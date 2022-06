You know it's summer in Rome New York when you start talking CanalFest. CanalFest’22 will be here before you know it. It's being held on August 5th, 6th and 7th. This annual festival takes place at Bellamy Harbor Park on the Erie Canal. CanalFest’22 caps off Rome’s Honor America Days and occurs the week following the always popular Honor America Days Parade and Concert on the Lawn with attendant Fireworks.

ROME, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO