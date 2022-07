Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Indiana

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Indiana using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . Data was available for 611 cities and towns in IN. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $154,128 over the last 12 months.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50

#1. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson: 29

#2. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin: 6

#3. Elkhart-Goshen: 5

#4. Michigan City-La Porte: 3

#5. Lafayette-West Lafayette: 2

#5. Warsaw: 2

#7. Angola: 1

#7. Louisville/Jefferson County: 1

#7. South Bend-Mishawaka: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#50. Whiteland

- Typical home value: $250,188

- 1-year price change: +$44,640 (+21.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$106,709 (+74.4%)

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#49. Lebanon

- Typical home value: $238,674

- 1-year price change: +$45,670 (+23.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$96,494 (+67.9%)

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#48. Crows Nest

- Typical home value: $402,973

- 1-year price change: +$45,701 (+12.8%)

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#47. Crown Point

- Typical home value: $328,371

- 1-year price change: +$47,022 (+16.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$110,605 (+50.8%)

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#46. Schererville

- Typical home value: $334,438

- 1-year price change: +$47,161 (+16.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$111,013 (+49.7%)

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#45. Leesburg

- Typical home value: $323,516

- 1-year price change: +$47,261 (+17.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$114,735 (+55.0%)

- Metro area: Warsaw

#44. Wilkinson

- Typical home value: $244,428

- 1-year price change: +$47,374 (+24.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$99,079 (+68.2%)

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#43. Dyer

- Typical home value: $340,735

- 1-year price change: +$47,753 (+16.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$111,012 (+48.3%)

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#42. Dune Acres

- Typical home value: $865,245

- 1-year price change: +$47,769 (+5.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$159,639 (+22.6%)

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#41. Goshen

- Typical home value: $256,497

- 1-year price change: +$48,450 (+23.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$101,108 (+65.1%)

- Metro area: Elkhart-Goshen

#40. Danville

- Typical home value: $292,637

- 1-year price change: +$48,594 (+19.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$115,835 (+65.5%)

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#39. Franklin

- Typical home value: $255,854

- 1-year price change: +$49,528 (+24.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$110,617 (+76.2%)

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#38. Fortville

- Typical home value: $272,702

- 1-year price change: +$49,733 (+22.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$112,847 (+70.6%)

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#37. Greenfield

- Typical home value: $244,407

- 1-year price change: +$49,956 (+25.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$99,521 (+68.7%)

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#36. Plainfield

- Typical home value: $305,427

- 1-year price change: +$51,261 (+20.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$117,661 (+62.7%)

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#35. North Salem

- Typical home value: $297,549

- 1-year price change: +$51,598 (+21.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$125,044 (+72.5%)

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#34. Westville

- Typical home value: $323,248

- 1-year price change: +$51,607 (+19.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$115,082 (+55.3%)

- Metro area: Michigan City-La Porte

#33. Floyds Knobs

- Typical home value: $359,922

- 1-year price change: +$51,969 (+16.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$122,724 (+51.7%)

- Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

#32. Pendleton

- Typical home value: $293,261

- 1-year price change: +$52,348 (+21.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$123,973 (+73.2%)

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#31. Trafalgar

- Typical home value: $331,525

- 1-year price change: +$52,394 (+18.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$132,184 (+66.3%)

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#30. Lizton

- Typical home value: $319,946

- 1-year price change: +$52,854 (+19.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$130,296 (+68.7%)

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#29. New Paris

- Typical home value: $280,255

- 1-year price change: +$53,540 (+23.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$108,684 (+63.3%)

- Metro area: Elkhart-Goshen

#28. Shadeland

- Typical home value: $332,643

- 1-year price change: +$54,235 (+19.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$121,567 (+57.6%)

- Metro area: Lafayette-West Lafayette

#27. Cumberland

- Typical home value: $286,508

- 1-year price change: +$55,482 (+24.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$121,448 (+73.6%)

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#26. Needham

- Typical home value: $321,211

- 1-year price change: +$56,032 (+21.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$122,455 (+61.6%)

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#25. West Lafayette

- Typical home value: $331,749

- 1-year price change: +$56,256 (+20.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$120,111 (+56.8%)

- Metro area: Lafayette-West Lafayette

#24. Greenwood

- Typical home value: $314,598

- 1-year price change: +$57,382 (+22.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$128,131 (+68.7%)

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#23. Bristol

- Typical home value: $306,975

- 1-year price change: +$57,511 (+23.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$118,140 (+62.6%)

- Metro area: Elkhart-Goshen

#22. Brownsburg

- Typical home value: $326,390

- 1-year price change: +$59,388 (+22.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$127,734 (+64.3%)

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#21. Pittsboro

- Typical home value: $342,319

- 1-year price change: +$59,990 (+21.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$128,703 (+60.2%)

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#20. Avon

- Typical home value: $336,101

- 1-year price change: +$60,744 (+22.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$128,854 (+62.2%)

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#19. Syracuse

- Typical home value: $343,562

- 1-year price change: +$61,106 (+21.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$124,752 (+57.0%)

- Metro area: Warsaw

#18. New Palestine

- Typical home value: $353,552

- 1-year price change: +$61,320 (+21.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$130,045 (+58.2%)

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#17. Cicero

- Typical home value: $346,924

- 1-year price change: +$61,378 (+21.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$130,517 (+60.3%)

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#16. Clear Lake

- Typical home value: $636,021

- 1-year price change: +$63,196 (+11.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$153,689 (+31.9%)

- Metro area: Angola

#15. Granger

- Typical home value: $376,738

- 1-year price change: +$63,244 (+20.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$126,778 (+50.7%)

- Metro area: South Bend-Mishawaka

#14. Saint John

- Typical home value: $433,474

- 1-year price change: +$64,039 (+17.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$139,488 (+47.4%)

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#13. Middlebury

- Typical home value: $351,494

- 1-year price change: +$64,133 (+22.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$137,338 (+64.1%)

- Metro area: Elkhart-Goshen

#12. McCordsville

- Typical home value: $346,757

- 1-year price change: +$65,650 (+23.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$132,589 (+61.9%)

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#11. Millersburg

- Typical home value: $366,321

- 1-year price change: +$65,778 (+21.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$149,129 (+68.7%)

- Metro area: Elkhart-Goshen

#10. Noblesville

- Typical home value: $355,899

- 1-year price change: +$66,440 (+23.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$137,569 (+63.0%)

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#9. Ogden Dunes

- Typical home value: $472,259

- 1-year price change: +$69,914 (+17.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$162,550 (+52.5%)

- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#8. Bargersville

- Typical home value: $391,926

- 1-year price change: +$72,995 (+22.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$158,712 (+68.1%)

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#7. Fishers

- Typical home value: $411,519

- 1-year price change: +$74,591 (+22.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$146,170 (+55.1%)

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#6. Whitestown

- Typical home value: $361,289

- 1-year price change: +$76,586 (+26.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$144,982 (+67.0%)

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#5. Westfield

- Typical home value: $431,549

- 1-year price change: +$80,214 (+22.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$153,906 (+55.4%)

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#4. Carmel

- Typical home value: $517,870

- 1-year price change: +$90,273 (+21.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$171,482 (+49.5%)

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#3. Michiana Shores

- Typical home value: $522,049

- 1-year price change: +$112,321 (+27.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$186,446 (+55.6%)

- Metro area: Michigan City-La Porte

#2. Zionsville

- Typical home value: $579,158

- 1-year price change: +$114,020 (+24.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$179,577 (+44.9%)

- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

#1. Long Beach

- Typical home value: $767,634

- 1-year price change: +$154,128 (+25.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$305,930 (+66.3%)

- Metro area: Michigan City-La Porte