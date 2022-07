4 PM production // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Minnesota using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . Data was available for 747 cities and towns in MN. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $181,404 over the last 12 months.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50

#1. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington: 38

#2. Brainerd: 8

#3. Duluth: 1

#3. Faribault-Northfield: 1

#3. Red Wing: 1

#3. Rochester: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#50. Welch

- Typical home value: $467,506

- 1-year price change: +$58,362 (+14.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$156,118 (+50.1%)

- Metro area: Red Wing

#49. East Bethel

- Typical home value: $415,271

- 1-year price change: +$58,815 (+16.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$154,452 (+59.2%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#48. Lakeville

- Typical home value: $481,105

- 1-year price change: +$59,418 (+14.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$148,884 (+44.8%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#47. Lakeland Shores

- Typical home value: $495,230

- 1-year price change: +$60,028 (+13.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$144,836 (+41.3%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#46. Stanchfield

- Typical home value: $354,887

- 1-year price change: +$60,100 (+20.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$139,110 (+64.5%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#45. Brainerd

- Typical home value: $282,633

- 1-year price change: +$60,510 (+27.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$123,311 (+77.4%)

- Metro area: Brainerd

#44. Saint Marys Point

- Typical home value: $440,303

- 1-year price change: +$60,859 (+16.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$130,585 (+42.2%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#43. North Oaks

- Typical home value: $861,592

- 1-year price change: +$62,070 (+7.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$172,744 (+25.1%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#42. Chanhassen

- Typical home value: $517,594

- 1-year price change: +$62,942 (+13.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$145,803 (+39.2%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#41. Gem Lake

- Typical home value: $555,807

- 1-year price change: +$63,014 (+12.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$165,579 (+42.4%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#40. Crane Lake

- Typical home value: $324,324

- 1-year price change: +$63,087 (+24.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$66,420 (+25.8%)

- Metro area: Duluth

#39. Elko New Market

- Typical home value: $463,375

- 1-year price change: +$63,400 (+15.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$139,357 (+43.0%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#38. Ham Lake

- Typical home value: $483,419

- 1-year price change: +$63,780 (+15.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$163,221 (+51.0%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#37. Carver

- Typical home value: $464,583

- 1-year price change: +$65,223 (+16.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$133,387 (+40.3%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#36. Oronoco

- Typical home value: $537,140

- 1-year price change: +$66,067 (+14.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$164,975 (+44.3%)

- Metro area: Rochester

#35. Oak Grove

- Typical home value: $453,097

- 1-year price change: +$66,125 (+17.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$160,962 (+55.1%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#34. Victoria

- Typical home value: $539,272

- 1-year price change: +$66,141 (+14.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$148,628 (+38.0%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#33. Corcoran

- Typical home value: $552,618

- 1-year price change: +$66,481 (+13.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$148,503 (+36.7%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#32. Dalbo

- Typical home value: $331,661

- 1-year price change: +$66,626 (+25.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$144,434 (+77.1%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#31. Prior Lake

- Typical home value: $515,668

- 1-year price change: +$73,795 (+16.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$162,104 (+45.8%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#30. Scandia

- Typical home value: $536,349

- 1-year price change: +$75,847 (+16.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$175,311 (+48.6%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#29. Pine Springs

- Typical home value: $597,691

- 1-year price change: +$78,295 (+15.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$157,277 (+35.7%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#28. Medicine Lake

- Typical home value: $1,007,961

- 1-year price change: +$79,248 (+8.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$231,214 (+29.8%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#27. Deerwood

- Typical home value: $367,845

- 1-year price change: +$79,915 (+27.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$161,293 (+78.1%)

- Metro area: Brainerd

#26. Shorewood

- Typical home value: $691,491

- 1-year price change: +$80,196 (+13.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$176,395 (+34.2%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#25. Baxter

- Typical home value: $348,351

- 1-year price change: +$80,257 (+29.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$151,594 (+77.0%)

- Metro area: Brainerd

#24. Breezy Point

- Typical home value: $359,303

- 1-year price change: +$81,382 (+29.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$163,688 (+83.7%)

- Metro area: Brainerd

#23. Lake Elmo

- Typical home value: $628,105

- 1-year price change: +$81,401 (+14.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$173,317 (+38.1%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#22. Greenfield

- Typical home value: $605,672

- 1-year price change: +$81,695 (+15.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$177,526 (+41.5%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#21. Marine on Saint Croix

- Typical home value: $615,855

- 1-year price change: +$82,343 (+15.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$196,364 (+46.8%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#20. Merrifield

- Typical home value: $388,496

- 1-year price change: +$83,416 (+27.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$168,601 (+76.7%)

- Metro area: Brainerd

#19. Minnetrista

- Typical home value: $667,278

- 1-year price change: +$84,210 (+14.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$177,887 (+36.3%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#18. Wayzata

- Typical home value: $803,883

- 1-year price change: +$86,026 (+12.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$221,945 (+38.1%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#17. Grant

- Typical home value: $717,879

- 1-year price change: +$87,254 (+13.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$225,779 (+45.9%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#16. Fifty Lakes

- Typical home value: $386,930

- 1-year price change: +$88,200 (+29.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$173,841 (+81.6%)

- Metro area: Brainerd

#15. Sunfish Lake

- Typical home value: $1,135,981

- 1-year price change: +$88,855 (+8.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$273,856 (+31.8%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#14. Webster

- Typical home value: $556,159

- 1-year price change: +$92,947 (+20.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$175,536 (+46.1%)

- Metro area: Faribault-Northfield

#13. Excelsior

- Typical home value: $787,337

- 1-year price change: +$93,579 (+13.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$269,120 (+51.9%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#12. Medina

- Typical home value: $807,507

- 1-year price change: +$99,114 (+14.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$189,606 (+30.7%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#11. Cross Lake

- Typical home value: $454,181

- 1-year price change: +$100,302 (+28.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$199,757 (+78.5%)

- Metro area: Brainerd

#10. Independence

- Typical home value: $722,646

- 1-year price change: +$106,579 (+17.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$201,689 (+38.7%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#9. Afton

- Typical home value: $738,505

- 1-year price change: +$106,644 (+16.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$254,974 (+52.7%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#8. Deephaven

- Typical home value: $910,786

- 1-year price change: +$107,532 (+13.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$235,629 (+34.9%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#7. Tonka Bay

- Typical home value: $981,799

- 1-year price change: +$112,143 (+12.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$256,602 (+35.4%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#6. Nisswa

- Typical home value: $466,889

- 1-year price change: +$113,522 (+32.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$211,708 (+83.0%)

- Metro area: Brainerd

#5. Greenwood

- Typical home value: $1,379,871

- 1-year price change: +$123,925 (+9.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$368,900 (+36.5%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#4. Orono

- Typical home value: $1,030,248

- 1-year price change: +$133,870 (+14.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$290,247 (+39.2%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#3. Woodland

- Typical home value: $1,333,653

- 1-year price change: +$136,740 (+11.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$247,386 (+22.8%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#2. Minnetonka Beach

- Typical home value: $1,777,410

- 1-year price change: +$175,226 (+10.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$494,608 (+38.6%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#1. Dellwood

- Typical home value: $883,621

- 1-year price change: +$181,404 (+25.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$257,509 (+41.1%)

- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington