ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Mobile home pulled over by Virginia State Troopers after house gets stuck in street, hits overpass

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jakob Cordes
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. ( WRIC ) – Virginia State Troopers made an unusual traffic stop on I-95 Tuesday evening, pulling over an entire mobile home as it made its way out of Richmond.

The house was first spotted on Broad Street in Richmond, where it was attempting to merge onto I-95, but evidently became stuck in the intersection, blocking several lanes of traffic. A branch stuck in the roofing material, as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j9T4a_0gCnTJVy00
Photos shared with WRIC show the house becoming temporarily stuck on a street in Richmond. (Photo: Kerri O’Brien)

A short while later, VDOT traffic cameras caught the house heading north on I-95. Unfortunately, a portion of the mobile home’s plastic wrapping had come undone, and it was visibly dragging behind the rest of the structure.

The mobile home was eventually pulled over by state troopers.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJ2za_0gCnTJVy00
    House pulled over on I-95 in Richmond (VDOT)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VlgDx_0gCnTJVy00
    House pulled over on I-95 in Richmond (VDOT)

Virginia State Police said the mobile home was over-height, and had actually hit an overpass just after 8 p.m. There were no signs of damage to the bridge.

NWS confirms tornado touched down in NE Ohio Monday

The 64-year-old driver from Coats, North Carolina, was not injured and will be charged with an over-height vehicle violation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mQaY6_0gCnTJVy00

The incident also caused brief traffic delays on I-95 near exit 78.

Click here to find the most read stories on WDTN.com Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Woman who drowned in Kanawha River was wanted by Ohio police

UPDATE (11:06 a.m. on Monday, June 20): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Michelle Godsey was wanted by Ohio police at the time of her death. They say that she had removed a GPS bracelet at some point before she drowned. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Deputies say...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Henrico Citizen

Shots fired in Henrico’s Near West End

Gunshots damaged a home and vehicle in Henrico’s Near West End this past weekend, and Henrico Police are investigating. No one was injured by the shots, which caused damage in the 200 block of Forest Avenue. Neighbors heard gunfire at about midnight June 19, according to police.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
NBC12

Three people forced out of Colonial Heights home by fire

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Three people are forced to find another place to stay after a fire destroyed a home in Colonial Heights early Monday. Crews were called to Deerwood Drive around 1:45 a.m. They say the three people were already outside of the home, with heavy fire visible from outside.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
WKYT 27

Kentucky hospital remains closed following gas leak

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Bourbon Community Hospital is still closed Monday morning following a gas leak. The leak shut the hospital down Sunday morning. All patients were moved to other facilities. Columbia Gas contained the leak, but hospital officials say crews didn’t get to repair the damage until Monday...
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Virginia State Police#Traffic Cameras#Virginia State Troopers#Vdot#House#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NWS
cbs17

Gunfire breaks out at Virginia mall during fight, police say

McLEAN, Va. (AP) – Police say a gun was fired when a fight broke out at a northern Virginia mall, but no injuries were reported and there was no active shooter situation. Fairfax County police tweeted that officers were called Saturday afternoon to Tysons Corner Center for a report of shots fired.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Stunning Footage Of 3 Virginia Twisters Captured By Residents

Three tornados touched down in Virginia causing widespread damage Thursday, June 16, and locals got the footage on camera. One was captured on video by Rev Ben Knotts, who shared the footage on Facebook. NOVA Storm Chasing, a weather-centric photographer, also captured the twisters in several photos. The first tornado...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDTN

Ohioans among 6 injured when taxi jumps curb in Manhattan

The cab driver was making a left turn and collided with a bicyclist near Broadway and West 29th Street around 1 p.m., authorities said. The taxi appeared to slow down, then continued to veer left and mounted the sidewalk. Based on video, it appeared the cab then sped up, striking two women and pressing them against the side of a building.
MANHATTAN, NY
WTOP

In Virginia, 2 primary races stand out

While Tuesday will feature a busy primary election in D.C., it will also be Primary Day in Virginia, where voters will choose candidates in a handful of congressional races across the state. Of the 11 U.S. House members in Virginia, seven are Democrats and four are Republicans, but Republicans see...
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Franklin man killed in Sussex crash

SUSSEX, Va. — A Franklin man died in a single-car crash Sussex County Thursday night. Virginia State Police troopers found the 2005 Honda Accord wrecked just south of Neblett Mill Road on Route 35 around 10:30 that night. A spokeswoman for VSP said Jonathan Myrick, 37, had been driving...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
WDTN

WDTN

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy