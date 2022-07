FOTOGRIN // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in New Jersey

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Jersey using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . Data was available for 456 cities and towns in NJ. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $673,392 over the last 12 months.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50

#1. New York-Newark-Jersey City: 35

#2. Ocean City: 11

#3. Atlantic City-Hammonton: 3

#4. Trenton: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

Stacker

#50. North Wildwood

- Typical home value: $535,536

- 1-year price change: +$122,152 (+29.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$234,436 (+77.9%)

- Metro area: Ocean City

Stacker

#49. Summit

- Typical home value: $1,127,603

- 1-year price change: +$122,240 (+12.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$165,189 (+17.2%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#48. Princeton Junction

- Typical home value: $823,158

- 1-year price change: +$123,358 (+17.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$177,019 (+27.4%)

- Metro area: Trenton

Stacker

#47. Wildwood

- Typical home value: $526,037

- 1-year price change: +$123,703 (+30.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$232,862 (+79.4%)

- Metro area: Ocean City

Stacker

#46. Colts Neck Township

- Typical home value: $987,586

- 1-year price change: +$127,454 (+14.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$252,400 (+34.3%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#45. Englewood Cliffs

- Typical home value: $1,379,300

- 1-year price change: +$135,014 (+10.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$76,407 (+5.9%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#44. Point Pleasant Beach

- Typical home value: $858,247

- 1-year price change: +$139,587 (+19.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$314,281 (+57.8%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#43. Brielle

- Typical home value: $955,622

- 1-year price change: +$141,049 (+17.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$326,395 (+51.9%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#42. Brigantine

- Typical home value: $567,064

- 1-year price change: +$142,810 (+33.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$265,890 (+88.3%)

- Metro area: Atlantic City-Hammonton

Stacker

#41. Upper Saddle River

- Typical home value: $1,048,042

- 1-year price change: +$143,622 (+15.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$152,521 (+17.0%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#40. Millburn

- Typical home value: $1,020,084

- 1-year price change: +$144,654 (+16.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$157,831 (+18.3%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#39. Seaside Park

- Typical home value: $743,013

- 1-year price change: +$145,246 (+24.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$262,161 (+54.5%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#38. Far Hills

- Typical home value: $1,156,910

- 1-year price change: +$150,104 (+14.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$205,902 (+21.7%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#37. Bradley Beach

- Typical home value: $909,442

- 1-year price change: +$150,962 (+19.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$349,904 (+62.5%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#36. Franklin Lakes

- Typical home value: $1,249,875

- 1-year price change: +$155,986 (+14.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$205,805 (+19.7%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#35. Spring Lake

- Typical home value: $1,123,984

- 1-year price change: +$156,543 (+16.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$387,091 (+52.5%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#34. West Long Branch

- Typical home value: $771,596

- 1-year price change: +$161,659 (+26.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$318,077 (+70.1%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#33. Diamond Beach

- Typical home value: $732,276

- 1-year price change: +$169,005 (+30.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$299,491 (+69.2%)

- Metro area: Ocean City

Stacker

#32. Essex Fells

- Typical home value: $1,223,508

- 1-year price change: +$169,043 (+16.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$238,408 (+24.2%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#31. Wildwood Crest

- Typical home value: $689,827

- 1-year price change: +$175,084 (+34.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$318,543 (+85.8%)

- Metro area: Ocean City

Stacker

#30. Monmouth Beach

- Typical home value: $1,030,022

- 1-year price change: +$176,549 (+20.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$373,656 (+56.9%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#29. Fair Haven

- Typical home value: $1,140,411

- 1-year price change: +$176,708 (+18.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$373,665 (+48.7%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#28. West Cape May

- Typical home value: $902,128

- 1-year price change: +$177,652 (+24.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$414,089 (+84.8%)

- Metro area: Ocean City

Stacker

#27. Lavallette

- Typical home value: $962,922

- 1-year price change: +$189,886 (+24.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$396,088 (+69.9%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#26. Margate City

- Typical home value: $816,687

- 1-year price change: +$195,119 (+31.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$349,100 (+74.7%)

- Metro area: Atlantic City-Hammonton

Stacker

#25. Saddle River

- Typical home value: $2,043,431

- 1-year price change: +$209,781 (+11.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$227,020 (+12.5%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#24. Interlaken

- Typical home value: $1,125,237

- 1-year price change: +$210,008 (+22.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$435,356 (+63.1%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#23. Ocean City

- Typical home value: $939,835

- 1-year price change: +$213,922 (+29.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$404,004 (+75.4%)

- Metro area: Ocean City

Stacker

#22. Short Hills

- Typical home value: $1,845,081

- 1-year price change: +$223,164 (+13.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$261,403 (+16.5%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#21. Cape May Point

- Typical home value: $1,314,019

- 1-year price change: +$240,462 (+22.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$591,153 (+81.8%)

- Metro area: Ocean City

Stacker

#20. Alpine

- Typical home value: $2,676,213

- 1-year price change: +$240,937 (+9.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$79,773 (+3.1%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#19. Avon by the Sea

- Typical home value: $1,541,910

- 1-year price change: +$249,895 (+19.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$537,126 (+53.5%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#18. Rumson

- Typical home value: $1,779,690

- 1-year price change: +$255,431 (+16.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$570,376 (+47.2%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#17. Ship Bottom

- Typical home value: $1,219,020

- 1-year price change: +$275,802 (+29.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$553,135 (+83.1%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#16. Longport

- Typical home value: $1,396,850

- 1-year price change: +$281,937 (+25.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$551,533 (+65.2%)

- Metro area: Atlantic City-Hammonton

Stacker

#15. Sea Isle City

- Typical home value: $1,262,256

- 1-year price change: +$286,853 (+29.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$563,989 (+80.8%)

- Metro area: Ocean City

Stacker

#14. Sea Girt

- Typical home value: $1,872,742

- 1-year price change: +$289,561 (+18.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$672,977 (+56.1%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#13. Strathmere

- Typical home value: $1,257,503

- 1-year price change: +$291,382 (+30.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$577,746 (+85.0%)

- Metro area: Ocean City

Stacker

#12. Surf City

- Typical home value: $1,377,865

- 1-year price change: +$308,890 (+28.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$652,105 (+89.9%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#11. Barnegat Light

- Typical home value: $1,356,497

- 1-year price change: +$319,860 (+30.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$555,181 (+69.3%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#10. Allenhurst

- Typical home value: $1,605,685

- 1-year price change: +$324,196 (+25.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$746,805 (+87.0%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#9. Mantoloking

- Typical home value: $1,801,045

- 1-year price change: +$328,809 (+22.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$680,682 (+60.8%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#8. Beach Haven

- Typical home value: $1,485,597

- 1-year price change: +$353,433 (+31.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$710,617 (+91.7%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#7. Bay Head

- Typical home value: $2,023,639

- 1-year price change: +$363,754 (+21.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$782,084 (+63.0%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#6. Long Beach Township

- Typical home value: $1,636,194

- 1-year price change: +$388,641 (+31.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$702,016 (+75.1%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#5. Harvey Cedars

- Typical home value: $1,842,448

- 1-year price change: +$400,935 (+27.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$746,661 (+68.1%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#4. Loch Arbour

- Typical home value: $2,435,595

- 1-year price change: +$460,184 (+23.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,090,652 (+81.1%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Stacker

#3. Stone Harbor

- Typical home value: $2,610,601

- 1-year price change: +$547,368 (+26.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,199,177 (+85.0%)

- Metro area: Ocean City

Stacker

#2. Avalon

- Typical home value: $2,714,524

- 1-year price change: +$652,816 (+31.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,349,536 (+98.9%)

- Metro area: Ocean City

Stacker

#1. Deal

- Typical home value: $3,012,363

- 1-year price change: +$673,392 (+28.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,338,018 (+79.9%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City