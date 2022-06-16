ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man exiting NYC subway dies after pants are caught in Q train door

By Clayton Guse, Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
A straphanger died Thursday after his pants got stuck in the door of a Brooklyn train, causing him to be dragged across the platform, police said.

The unidentified victim, who is believed to be in his 30s, was exiting a Q train at the Ave. M station in Midwood about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday when his pants — and possibly his foot — got stuck in the train door, cops said.

The departing train dragged him across the platform before he was thrown from the door onto the tracks — just as another train came into the station.

The other motorman managed to stop the train before hitting the mortally wounded straphanger.

EMS rushed him to Maimonides Medical Center, where he died, the NYPD confirmed.

