Evansville, IN

The Evansville Otters are Hosting a Heroic and Historic Weekend at Bosse Field

By Bobby G.
 4 days ago
I realize the weather is supposed to be pretty hot this weekend, although it should be a bit of a break from what we've been dealing with, but you should let that keep you from getting out to Bosse Field. In fact, watching an Evansville Otters game at Bosse Field might...

WOMI Owensboro

Evansville and Newburgh Welcome New Restaurants with Amazing Menus

The news of two new restaurants opening this week is very exciting. This will however lead to longer discussions about where to eat. That is a good problem to have!. I know that there are plenty of people that think we have enough pizza places around Evansville and Newburgh, and to that, I say - No Way! You can never have too many styles of pizza to choose from. Personally, I prefer just a plain ole cheese pizza, but if you love a variety of toppings, Pizza 261 seems to have a lot to choose from.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Evansville Church and Nonprofit Team Up to Provide Free Produce for the Community

Even before the pandemic, when things were "normal" there were a lot of people experiencing food insecurity - that problem has only grown over the past couple of years. That's why food drops, food shares, food giveaways (whatever you want to call them) are more important than ever. What's equally as important as providing free food is providing healthy free food, and that's exactly what All Saints Catholic Parish and Seton Harvest are doing.
EVANSVILLE, IN
#Bosse Field#Evansville Otters#Negro League Baseball#Negro Leagues
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Shelter Dog Looking for a Family to Give Her Their ‘Seal’ of Approval [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Duchess!. Hello, world! My name is Duchess and I’m a 4 ½-year-old terrier mix. I know what you’re thinking… I sort of resemble something that just waddled up out of the ocean (like a manatee or seal pup.) And ya know something, maybe I did! No matter the case, I’m very calm and sweet-natured. I like riding in the car, enjoy going on walks, and LOVE everyone I meet. I do great around kiddos and would make an excellent family seal…I mean, dog! I do best with other big dogs and would prefer a meet and greet with other pets before settling into your home. My adoption fee is $150 and includes my microchip, spay, and vaccinations. Come meet me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society, I’m sure to make a big splash with your family!
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Sahara Desert Dust from Africa in Evansville Skies This Week

If it looks a little hazy outside, that's not the smoke you're seeing. That's actually dust from Africa!. You are going to want to keep an eye on the sky this week, as the sky will be a little hazier than usual. It will be a beautiful sight to see, but if you're wondering why it will be so hazy over the next few days, it's all due to the Sahara Desert.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Pawsatively Adorable Indiana Rescue Cats Dream of Careers in Law Enforcement [VIDEO]

Cats are adorable, yet strange creatures. We have two at my house and they couldn't be more different. One is somewhere in the neighborhood of 12 to 13-years-old and will only let you pet him if it's his idea, which only happens if you're sitting down in a chair, or laying in bed being perfectly still. Any sudden movements and he'll run away. And, don't even think about picking him up. He's not a fan. Our other one is almost a year old and is more willing to let you pet him whenever you feel like it. Sometimes, he'll even snuggle up on your lap for a few minutes. Long story short, neither of them seems to be as cool or loving as the two cats owned by Officer Eastwood with the Evansville Police Department.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Fundraiser Planned in Central City, Kentucky to Honor Scottie, Meagan & Thea Flener

There has been so much loss and so much change for the Flener family over the last couple of years. Young Thea Flener passed away tragically in 2020 due to MLD. Scottie and Meagan Flener died in their Central City home during the devastating tornado outbreak in December. A fundraiser is planned to honor this beautiful family and raise awareness for Metachromatic Leukodystrophy Disease.
CENTRAL CITY, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Tennessee Utility Company Says Adjust Thermostats – Evansville’s CenterPoint Energy Says The Same Amid Heatwave

Temperatures are high and the heat index for the Evansville area is in the triple digits prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory for much of the area, but it isn't just the Tristate facing scorching heat. One utility company is garnering some attention after asking its customers to turn up the thermostat at home to conserve energy.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

12 Vacation Bible School Camps You Don’t Want To Miss In Owensboro [LIST]

It's summer in the bible belt which means vacation bible school days are upon us. We have compiled a list of all things VBS to help your kiddo have the best summer EVER!. I remember growing up we moved around a lot and couldn't truly afford to do a lot of vacationing in the summer like most families. My mom always found out the VBS schedule where we lived and I would get to go to each one and loved every minute of it. It was a great way to meet new friends and learn about Jesus.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Here’s a Healthy Roasted Vegetable Recipe That Will ‘Bowl’ You Over

This looks, sounds and is delicious. Merritt Bates-Thomas, with the Green River District Health Department in Owensboro, Kentucky, is celebrating the latest "bowl" craze with a healthy recipe that you can make at home. It celebrates the fact that summer is basically "vegetable season" at the Owensboro Regional Farmer's Market and this recipe gives you the recipe to get the farm-to-table flavor.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Police Warn Not To Pick Up Folded $1 Bills From The Ground

Police are warning people not to pick up folded cash off of the ground because of what might be found inside. We've all been there before. You're walking in a store or in a parking lot and you notice some cash on the ground. Of course, you pick it up. Who doesn't?! While it doesn't happen often, you know that if the opportunity presents itself, you are going to pick up that money. Finders keepers, right?
GILES COUNTY, TN
