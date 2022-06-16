ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane County, IL

Coffee with the Chair Features Tri City Health Partnership

Cover picture for the article​Coffee with the Chairwoman discusses the important work...

Harvest from Kane County Government Garden Yields First Food Donation

A garden developed by Kane County staff volunteers this growing season has produced its first harvest and its first donation. After planning, planting, weeding and watering the variety of crops in the garden, two pounds of cilantro has been collected and delivered to the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantr​y (www.bataviafoodpantry.org).
Two Kane County Affordable Housing Developments Share in State Funding Support

Nineteen affordable housing developments across Illinois including two in Kane County have been awarded funding to create or preserve 1,023 units of housing for families, seniors and individuals with disabilities. The $75,000,000 was approved by the Illinois General Assembly through the COVID-19 Affordable Housing Grant Program (CAHGP). Fox Valley Apartments...
Kane County Student Awarded Scholarship for Innovation to Aid Mobility

The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA) Education Foundation has named Umika Arora, a student at the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA) in Aurora, as the inaugural winner of the Jim Nelson Scholarship for high school innovators. Arora won the scholarship for her invention of the iCane, a mobility aid and technical device that transforms a basic cane into a high-efficiency medical device with the addition of four major components – a flashlight, an SOS button, location tracking, and the partner iCane app.
