ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Mobile home pulled over by Virginia State Troopers after house gets stuck in street, hits overpass

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jakob Cordes
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jd0Ld_0gCnJZB600

RICHMOND, Va. ( WRIC ) – Virginia State Troopers made an unusual traffic stop on I-95 Tuesday evening, pulling over an entire mobile home as it made its way out of Richmond.

The house was first spotted on Broad Street in Richmond, where it was attempting to merge onto I-95, but evidently became stuck in the intersection, blocking several lanes of traffic. A branch stuck in the roofing material, as well.

Photos shared with WRIC show the house becoming temporarily stuck on a street in Richmond. (Photo: Kerri O’Brien)

A short while later, VDOT traffic cameras caught the house heading north on I-95. Unfortunately, a portion of the mobile home’s plastic wrapping had come undone, and it was visibly dragging behind the rest of the structure.

The mobile home was eventually pulled over by state troopers.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJ2za_0gCnJZB600
    House pulled over on I-95 in Richmond (VDOT)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VlgDx_0gCnJZB600
    House pulled over on I-95 in Richmond (VDOT)

Virginia State Police said the mobile home was over-height, and had actually hit an overpass just after 8 p.m. There were no signs of damage to the bridge.

Video shows unusual traffic stop, chase involving horse and buggy

The 64-year-old driver from Coats, North Carolina, was not injured and will be charged with an over-height vehicle violation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mQaY6_0gCnJZB600

The incident also caused brief traffic delays on I-95 near exit 78.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clayconews.com

Maryland State Police investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash of Road Crew Worker on Interstate 70

HAGERSTOWN, M) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in which a road crew worker was killed early Monday morning June 13, 2022 in Washington County. At about 4:19 A.M., troopers from the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack responded to eastbound Interstate 70 west of Maryland Route 66 for a report of a pedestrian who was struck while working in a construction zone.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Stunning Footage Of 3 Virginia Twisters Captured By Residents

Three tornados touched down in Virginia causing widespread damage Thursday, June 16, and locals got the footage on camera. One was captured on video by Rev Ben Knotts, who shared the footage on Facebook. NOVA Storm Chasing, a weather-centric photographer, also captured the twisters in several photos. The first tornado...
VIRGINIA STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

Driver Injured in One-Vehicle Crash in Work Zone on Route 53

BECCARIA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, a one-vehicle crash occurred on Friday morning on State Route 53 in a work zone. Police say the accident happened on Friday, June 17, around 6:46 a.m. on State Route 53 (Glen Hope Blvd.), in Beccaria Township, Clearfield County, involving 51-year-old Joel T. Ross, of Altoona.
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
Eye On Annapolis

Pennsylvania Man Arrested After Brandishing Gun on I-97

Maryland State Police arrested a Pennsylvania man for brandishing a stolen firearm in an alleged road rage incident that occurred yesterday in Anne Arundel County. The accused is identified as Decoste Albes, Jr., 21, of Hatfield, Pennsylvania. Albes is charged with first degree assault, possession of a stolen firearm, use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and other related handgun charges. He was processed at the Glen Burnie Barrack and transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Virginia State Police#Traffic Cameras#Virginia State Troopers#Vdot#House#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Miss Pennsylvania, Miss Pennsylvania Outstanding Teen 2022 crowned

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Foundation (MPSF) announced and crowned the new Miss Pennsylvania 2022 on Saturday, June 18, and Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen 2022 on Thursday, June 16. Alysa Bainbridge, Miss Greater Reading, was officially crowned as Miss Pennsylvania 2022. She was also awarded a $12,000 scholarship which was sponsored by […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Local leaders react to proposal arming school teachers

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bill that would allow teachers to be armed in schools is becoming a hot-button topic. Pennsylvania State Senator and Republican Candidate for Governor Doug Mastriano plans to introduce the bill in response to the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “They should be armed,” said Blair County Sheriff James […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Charged With Firearms Offense

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Alex Santiago, age 40, of Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania, was charged by criminal complaint on June 15, 2022, for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Changes coming to Pennsylvania biodiesel fuel requirements

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Changes are coming to Pennsylvania’s biodiesel fuel requirements amid reports of diesel fuel shortages and rationing. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it is temporarily suspending its 2% biodiesel fuel requirement. The suspension of the requirement, which was implemented in 2012, goes into effect from June 27 through July 26. Lifting the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Inside Nova

PHOTOS: Virginia has a new most expensive home on the market

Move over North Wales estate, Virginia has a new most expensive home on the market. Offered at $39 million, the new build in McLean is $10 million more than the 1700s-era Fauquier estate that topped the list previously. Realtors: Share your open house events in our events calendar.
MCLEAN, VA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania House approves bill legalizing fentanyl test strips

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has unanimously approved a bill that would legalize fentanyl test strips. House Bill 1393 amends The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act of 1972, which includes the definition of drug paraphernalia. The new bill, which previously passed the House Appropriations and Judiciary committees, provides a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

PennDOT issues update to $6.9 million roadwork project

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is updating drivers to its $6.9 million roadwork project taking place in Centre and also Clinton Counties. In the update, PennDOT said that it has delayed its completion of pipe replacement work in State College due to weather. The pipe replacement work on Route 3014 (South Atherton […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy