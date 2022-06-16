ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickaway County, OH

Pickaway County Fair Starts This Weekend

By Jeremy Newman
sciotopost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePICKAWAY – It’s time for the fair! Goats, Sheep, poultry, and cattle move in this week along with the Alpacas and Horses. AG takes over the fairgrounds over the weekend, and the midway opens on Monday for a week-long celebration at the Pickaway County Fair. Everyday day...

www.sciotopost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

Zane’s Trace Commemoration Parade held throughout Downtown Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zane’s Trace Commemoration hosted a parade Saturday morning, showcasing over 100 entries to help celebrate the founding of Zanesville. The parade stretched downtown, drawing in large crowds to cheer on paraders as the community honored the return of the historic event. This year’s parade...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Zane Trace Commemoration Kicks off with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zane Trace Commemoration kicked off this morning at Putnam’s Landing with the official inaugural ribbon-cutting ceremony. This year marks the 225th anniversary of the city of Zanesville, promoting the return of the Annual Zane’s Trace Commemoration celebration. The Original Zane’s Trace Commemoration began...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Delaware Gazette

Powell Festival lineup announced

After a two-year hiatus, the city of Powell’s ever-popular Powell Festival is set to return to Village Green Park next week with the 25th anniversary of the annual celebration. Beginning on Friday, June 24, the Powell Festival will feature a bevy of family-friendly, free entertainment options that will include...
POWELL, OH
macaronikid.com

10 Ideas for Free Fun In Columbus

Looking for cheap summer fun in Columbus? Check out our 10 ideas for completely FREE summer fun!. 1. Visit the new Quarry Trails Metro Park in Hilliard!. Metro Parks turned this abandoned quarry, into a beautiful scenic park. With several trails open for walking/hiking, and an off road mountain bike park for adventure enthusiasts, this park has something for everyone. Just need a quiet place to relax? There is also a beautiful, picturesque 25-foot waterfall surrounded by lakes for fishing and kayaking.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pickaway County, OH
Government
County
Pickaway County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
1808Delaware

Chick’nCone Coming To Polaris Parkway

A new type of chicken restaurant has come to Ohio, and has chosen Delaware County as its next port of call. Chick’nCone offers chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, chicken cones, and “c’jun fries.” Cones are made using friend chicken pieces coated with your choice of sauce and served inside a waffle cone. For a visual treat, check out their online menu page.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Lots to see and do locally!

We’re closing in on the Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend and there’ll be plenty of events going on for folks to take part in. Juneteenth, which celebrates the official emancipation of black slaves in 1865, takes place on Sunday. Chillicothe’s Pump House Center for the Arts, along with help from the Ross County NAACP, have been hosting a month-long Juneteenth commemoration with multiple activities and an art exhibit celebrating artists of color. That’ll be on display at the Pump House until June 26th.Father’s Day takes place on Sunday as well, and there’ll be several local events that you can take dad to starting tonight.There’s a Boogie on the Blacktop this evening at the Elks Lodge on Second Street. That’ll run from 7:00 p.m. to midnight. That’ll offer food and drink and music. It’ll be $5.00 to get and free to veterans with an ID.The Outdoor Drama Tecumseh is also now underway for its 50th season with evening performances at Sugarloaf Mountain Amphitheatre.The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is also allowing folks to fish in public waters this weekend without need of a fishing license. On Saturday, there’s a Monster Truck Show taking place at the Ross County Fairgrounds.If you don’t mind taking a trip to Waynseville on Saturday, you’ll find the Celtic Fest going on there. On Saturday night, Kenworth holds its first ever Truck Parade in downtown Chillicothe. That’ll begin at 8:00 p.m. Saturday and will feature a procession of over 50 trucks, mostly built at the Kenworth Plant in Chillicothe.It’ll be nice and sunny throughout the weekend with temperatures far more comfortable than of late. The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the mid-70s for both Saturday and Sunday.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Travel Maven

The Most Historic Ohio Restaurants

While there are tons of restaurants that have been open since the 20th century and are most definitely considered "old" there are very few restaurants that have been open since the 19th century, these are the restaurants that are considered "historic."
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demolition Derby#Goats#Horse#Antique#Harness Racing#Pickaway#Ag
NBC4 Columbus

WATCH: Columbus Pride March and Festival

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Stonewall Columbus Pride March and Festival returned for its first in-person celebration in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  You can watch a FULL replay of the parade in the video player above. After Friday’s celebrations at Goodale Park, the festivities continued Saturday with Stonewall’s Pride March at Broad and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

AEP Ohio drops out of Columbus Pride festival events

AEP Ohio has decided not to participate in the Columbus Pride events this weekend as an organized group. In an emailed statement the company said, "AEP continues to be a proud supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and PRIDE events across our service territory. Many AEP employees are participating in the Columbus PRIDE celebration this weekend, but the decision was made not to participate as an organized AEP group to ensure that nothing distracts from the positive nature of the event. We also are mindful of the safety of our employees following threatening social media posts related to the outages earlier this week."
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Family and chocolate stay a sweet combination at Columbus candy factory

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Family and chocolate is a sweet combination for an Ohio-based candy company. Anthony-Thomas candy company was incorporated in Columbus in 1952. Its founders came to Ohio in 1907, and some recipes date back more than a century. Anthony-Thomas Candy Company is the largest family-owned candy manufacturer...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Hocking Hills chef shares Father's Day grill recipe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's Father's Day so treat dad to a delicious meal you can make at home. Inn & Spa at Cedar Falls in the Hocking Hills chef Matt Rapposelli shares his "Grilled Salt Ribs with cilantro, lime, and garlic" recipe with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
richlandsource.com

ODNR announces closures in Richland, Ashland and Morrow counties due to storms

Several trails and recreation areas in Ashland, Morrow, and Richland counties will be closed until further notice due to damage caused by recent storms, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. “In order to protect the safety of our visitors, we are temporarily closing areas that were damaged by...
ASHLAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

“Juneteenth on the Ave” happening in Columbus this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The “Coming Home” festival used to take over blocks of Mount Vernon Avenue. It was a reunion of sorts on Columbus’ east side. This Saturday, another festival will take place on the same grounds. “Juneteenth on the Ave” is an effort from six local organizations that will celebrate a sense of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus providing 7 trash drop-off sites Saturday from 7:00-1:00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Columbus is hosting seven trash collection drop-off sites on Saturday, June 18, for residents to dispose of spoiled food resulting from lengthy power outages this week. The one-time drop-off service will help to alleviate full capacity in residents’ refuse containers and prevent overflow trash from attracting rodents. Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Update: Fast Freeze Still Renovating Complete Remodel

CIRCEVILLLE – As reported before, Circleville Fast freeze is currently closed and will reopen with the same traditions as it has held for years. In 2020 owner of the building passed away and since then it has been operated by Karen Nagel who posted a heartfelt statement on Facebook on February 15th, “Well it’s closing day. At 4:30 it’s paper signing time. Today I will lock the door to Circleville Fast Freeze for the last time. Such an emotional day. But I know Paul is proud of me. And when one door closes another one opens. I can do this!! With tears in my eyes but I can do this!! Thanks to all my Amazing friends & Family for all of your support & love to help me make this transition. Love you all so much.”
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
iheart.com

This Is The Best Sub Shop In Ohio

Do you prefer B.L.T, Italian, Philly cheesesteak, teriyaki chicken, cold-cuts, or all of the above? The best sub sandwich in the entire state is not necessarily the largest or the most abundant with toppings. The best sub sandwich shop in Ohio is known primarily for the quality of ingredients and quick service. Why have just any sandwich when you can have the highest quality sub from the top rated shop?
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy