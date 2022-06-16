Bryan P. Hall

Donald E. “Donnie” Riggle, 67, of Roseville, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at his residence, following an extended illness. He was born August 27, 1954, in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Gerald and Rita (Fuller) Riggle. Donnie was a jack of all trades and held various positions of employment throughout his life. He loved racing and attending local area racetracks on a Friday or Saturday night. He is survived by his sister, Janet Benham; brother and sister- in-law, David (Dorene) Riggle; special friends, Terry (Brooke) Hinkle, Jerry (Amy) Marolt, Lanny Seckman and Jack Lloyd. No services will be observed, and a private cremation will be conducted. You may sign the online register book, send a note of condolence, or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
