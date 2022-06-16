ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Bryan P. Hall

By Delong-Baker Lanning
WHIZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan Porter Hall, 77 of Zanesville, passed away on June 7, 2022. He was born on December 6, 1944, in Cleveland, Ohio, son of the...

whiznews.com

WHIZ

Tim Wilkins

Tim Wilkins, 71, of Zanesville, died peacefully in the hilltop home he built and shared with his loving wife, Sherry for 47 years at 12:27 A.M. on Monday, June 20, 2022. He was born April 24, 1951, in Zanesville, a son of the late Galen D. and Ellen Thompson Wilkins. He attended Washington Township Baptist Church, enjoyed playing pickleball,Tennis and Golf. Tim had a hole in one (184 Yards) at the Jaycee Golf Course in 1986 and worked for Auto Zone Distribution Center as an inventory controller. Tim loved going on vacation, traveling and especially loved his daughter and grandchildren.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Eleanor M. Riehl

Eleanor May Riehl was 98 1/2 when she went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 17, 2022. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio on December 19, 1923, to Cecil and Grace Brownfield. Eleanor graduated from Zanesville High School in 1942. She was a member of many organizations and churches throughout her lifetime. Her first job was an Elevator Operator at a local bank. She had several jobs in between and retired from Owens Illinois Brockway Glass in 1986. Eleanor was an extraordinary and determined woman. She worked very hard, scrimped and saved her whole life and paid cash for everything. Eleanor never had a credit card or a loan. She kept her beauty, style, grace and poise and always looked 30 years younger than she was. She lived a good clean life.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Sarah D. Wilkins

Sarah D. Wilkins, 100, of Zanesville, died at 10:45 P.M. Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. She was born July 4, 1921 in Blue Rock, a daughter of the late Raymond H. and Nellie May Gillogly Harper. She was a member of North Terrace Church of Christ and retired from Good Samaritan Hospital. Sarah started working at a young age on a farm doing inside and outside work. She enjoyed children of all ages and babysit often. Sarah loved to send cards for people’s birthdays, enjoyed gardening but especially enjoyed going to grandchildren and great grandchildren’s events.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Barbara Jean Welker

Barbara Jean Welker, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully June 19th, 2022 at the age of 92. No one was surprised that she lived to that age except perhaps, Barb herself. Barb lived her whole life in Zanesville, OH and was known for her witty nature and love of family. Barb...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Joyce Elizabeth Harrier

Joyce Elizabeth Harrier, 72, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Genesis Hospice. Joyce was born September 4, 1949 to the late Harry J. and Juanita I. (Shumate) Matheney. In addition to her parents, Joyce is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert E. Harrier; sister, Susie Orr; and brother, Patrick Matheney.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Mary Virginia “Gini” Moore

Mary Virginia “Gini” Moore, 84 of Zanesville, died 7:19 PM, Friday, June 17, 2022, at Morrison House following a brief illness. She was born Thursday, November 18, 1937, in Muskogee, OK, the daughter of Max Tiff and Virginia (Blackford) Tiff. Gini was employed with Buckeye Supply retiring following...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Donald E. “Donnie” Riggle

Donald E. “Donnie” Riggle, 67, of Roseville, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at his residence, following an extended illness. He was born August 27, 1954, in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Gerald and Rita (Fuller) Riggle. Donnie was a jack of all trades and held various positions of employment throughout his life. He loved racing and attending local area racetracks on a Friday or Saturday night. He is survived by his sister, Janet Benham; brother and sister- in-law, David (Dorene) Riggle; special friends, Terry (Brooke) Hinkle, Jerry (Amy) Marolt, Lanny Seckman and Jack Lloyd. No services will be observed, and a private cremation will be conducted. You may sign the online register book, send a note of condolence, or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
ROSEVILLE, OH
WHIZ

WHIZ

