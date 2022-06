On a pleasant Father’s Day evening, the Danville Otterbots managed to keep the upper hand and deliver a win for their fans against the Burlington Sock Puppets with a final score of 3-1. This follows a walloping by the Sock Puppets Saturday night, as Burlington kept the Bots scoreless at 9-0. The previous evening the Bots tied with Burlington 5-5, winning in a tiebreaker.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO