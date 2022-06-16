ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Gunshots Ring Out in Kensington, 30-Year-Old Shot

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A 30-year-old black man was shot multiple times in the Kensington...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Walking by Philly Creek Finds Gunshot Victim's Body

Police said a woman discovered a gunshot victim’s body while walking on a trail by Frankford Creek in Philadelphia Sunday night. Around 8 p.m. she spotted the body of a man lying on concrete next to a ravine, police said. He appeared to be unresponsive. Inspector D. F. Pace...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman Walking Along Frankford Creek Discovers Man’s Body; Victim Shot In Head: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was found shot to death along the Frankford Creek. Police say a woman walking along the creek bed made the discovery Sunday night. Investigators say the victim, who appears to be in his 20s, was shot in the head at a close range. Authorities say they had a difficult time recovering the body. “The medic unit had quite a bit of difficulty accessing the body because of where it was. It was down along the creek bed, and there really is no easy way to get to it,” Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace said. There’s no word yet on the victim’s identity. Investigators say they found a gun in the victim’s waistband.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

21-Year-Old Woman Killed In Germantown Hit-And-Run, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood Monday night. It happened around 7 p.m. on the 5300 block of Germantown Avenue. Police say they arrived at the scene to find the woman suffering from severe head trauma. She was bleeding heavily and was unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. According to police, witnesses say the victim was crossing Germantown Avenue when she was struck by a dark grey Tesla. “She was hit with such force that her body was launched into the air about 12 feet when her body actually struck a traffic light and then her body continued to travel 50 feet south where it landed on the sidewalk,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said. Police say the hit-and-run was captured on multiple surveillance cameras. The suspect’s vehicle has heavy damage to the front passenger’s side and the windshield is caved in, according to police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Struck and Killed by Hit-and-Run Vehicle in Germantown

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene in Philadelphia’s Germantown section Monday night. The 21-year-old woman was crossing Germantown Avenue at Coulter Street shortly before 7 p.m. when she was struck by a dark grey Tesla that was speeding down the road. Witnesses...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#Violent Crime#Lippincott St#Temple Hospital
fox29.com

Man found shot to death in Juniata Park, police say

JUNIATA PARK - Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting in Juniata Park. Officials say a person walking at Castor Avenue and Wingohocking Street noticed an unresponsive man at the location, Sunday night, just before 8:30. Medics and responding officers saw the man had two gunshot wounds to the head....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot Twice In Head, Killed In Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was shot twice in the head and killed on the edge of the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia on Sunday night. The shooting happened at the intersection of Castor Avenue and Wingohocking Street around 8:20 p.m. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. No weapon was recovered, and no arrests were made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Robbery spree in Montgomery County lands two men in prison

NORRISTOWN — Two Philadelphia men are headed to prison after they were convicted of participating, either individually or together, in a series of armed robberies at commercial establishments in Cheltenham, Springfield and Philadelphia. Isaiah Dykes, 27, of the 1700 block of North Woodstock Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Killing Of Filipino Government Attorney In Philadelphia Was Case Of Mistaken Identity, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say the shooting death of a Filipino government lawyer was a case of mistaken identity. John Albert Laylo was riding in an Uber with his mother early Saturday when he was shot and killed. BREAKING: Philadelphia Police tell me they now believe the gunman who shot into a Nissan killing John Albert Laylo mistook his car for another Nissan video shows was in close proximity to 38th & Spruce. Police: The case is a targeted shooting, but of mistaken identity. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/sLgtO6biua — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 20, 2022 Investigators now say the shooter mistook the Uber Laylo...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Overnight shootings in Philadelphia leave 7 shot, 2 killed, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Father's Day weekend began with another violent night in Philadelphia as more shootings broke out across the city. Police say at least seven people were shot, two fatally, throughout the morning on Saturday. At midnight, a 23-year-old man was reportedly placed in critical condition after being shot in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Filipino Government Attorney John Albert Laylo Killed In Philadelphia While Heading To Airport With Mom, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man visiting Philadelphia from the Philippines is dead from a single gunshot wound to the head. Police confirmed the victim is John Albert Laylo, a government attorney from the Philippines, according to the country’s consulate general.  Police say Laylo and his mother were in an Uber around 4:10 a.m. on Saturday headed from University City to Philadelphia International Airport when as many as 15 shots were fired into the rear window and driver’s side of the car at 38th and Spruce Streets.  Officers transported Laylo to Penn Presbyterian Hospital after responding to the shooting where he...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Investigating Unprovoked Stabbing

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia say they are investigating a stabbing that occurred inside the New Mandarin House Restaurant located at 6351 Germantown Ave this past Sunday. Authorities state that on June 12, 2022, at 11:45 pm, the victim, a 25-year-old male, was inside the New Mandarin House...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

98K+
Followers
54K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy