Hard as it is to believe, June is already halfway over and that means that Fathers Day is nearing and will be taking place this Sunday. Children will panic looking for the perfect gift and dads will expect to be pampered this weekend as they are celebrated. There are multiple ways to spend a good Father's Day in Idaho, by taking him golfing, fishing, relaxing on a boat or kayak, or letting him nap. Whatever dad wants that day, he gets. While most dads, myself included, might disagree, should Fathers Day be celebrated? Dads often do a lot for their families but there are reasons that it should no longer be a holiday.

