One Dead, One Charged After Beverly Barricade Stand-Off Ends, Children Safely Released

DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) – One person is dead after a car and a dump truck collided in South Jersey. It happened on the 8000 block of Burlington Pike and Route 130 in Delran, just after 2 a.m. Monday. Northbound lanes from South Fairview Street to Creek Road have since reopened so it should be clear for your morning commute. CBS3 is working to confirm what led up to the crash and if anyone else was injured.

DELRAN, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO