Wildwood Crest Police Officer Assaulted While Responding to Domestic Call

VENTNOR – Two juveniles were arrested Saturday and charged with burglarizing a property while police and firefighters were battling a 3-alarm fire several blocks away. According to a release from the Ventnor City Police Department, dispatch received a 6:30 p.m. call from a resident on the unit-block of S. Vassar Square reporting that five males had just entered a neighboring property through several first-floor windows. Blocks away, police were assisting the Ventnor City Fire Department with traffic and crowd control as they battled a 3-alarm fire on the 5200-block of Ventnor Avenue.

VENTNOR CITY, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO