BOSTON- Kristin Blount, an Executive Vice President at Colliers, has been a long-time leader in the real estate community in Boston. Her expansive knowledge of Boston and large urban properties is ever evolving, much like the city itself. Known for her expertise on market dynamics, Blount has become the best in the business for supporting companies both large and small, guiding them through the Boston landscape, and selecting outstanding properties that best fit their needs.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO