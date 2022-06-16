Great Grandson of Former Cleveland Mayor Charged with Murder

Rabbi Stephen Weiss was indicted on one count of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, one count of importuning and one count of possessing criminal tools, according to the Cuyahoga County Clerk of Courts. Meanwhile, his former employer, B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, completed its own investigation, finding no evidence Weiss engaged in illegal, illicit activity within its congregation.

