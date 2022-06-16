ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Great Grandson of Former Cleveland Mayor Charged with Murder

By Ryan Dickinson
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Oh – Donald Jackson-Gates, 19, the great-grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson,...

