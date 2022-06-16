42,000-square-foot Exaco distribution facility in Pflugerville to be complete by July at earliest

Reformation, a clothing brand that carries responsibly made clothing and accessories for women, opened a second Austin store at 11621 Rock Rose Ave., Ste. 116, Austin, at Domain Northside on June 17. The Los Angeles-based store's South Congress location opened in March 2020. The fashion brand uses low-impact materials; rescued deadstock, or remnant fabrics; and repurposed vintage clothing to create limited attire that is less wasteful and exclusive. At the new location, customers can digitally choose items via touchscreen monitor or with an associate. The Domain Northside location's manager Julie Mitchell said customers will receive an authentic Austin Willie Nelson T-shirt with a purchase on opening day. 254-203-9973. www.thereformation.com.
