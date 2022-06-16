ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

42,000-square-foot Exaco distribution facility in Pflugerville to be complete by July at earliest

By Brian Rash
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Austin-based lawn and garden wholesale distribution company Exaco Trading Co. will be up and running by the end of July at the earliest, according...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CultureMap Austin

Modern eco-friendly home springs onto market for $669,000 in charming Lockhart

A unique eco-friendly home that almost certainly would cost thousands dollars more in Austin just went on the market in the quaint Caldwell County town of Lockhart. The 2,048-square-foot, ranch-style home, called Lockhart Modern Love, features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It’s listed at $699,000. The same home in Austin likely would go for at least $730,000, based on current median prices in the city.
LOCKHART, TX
dailytrib.com

CARTS to offer on-demand transportation service in Marble Falls

An on-demand, curb-to-curb transportation service is coming to Marble Falls in the fall of 2022. The Capital Area Rural Transportation System announced plans to bring CARTS Now to Marble Falls, providing customers with more freedom than a traditional bus service. Rather than relying on predetermined routes, passengers are able to dictate exactly where they are picked up and dropped off.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Community Impact Austin

City pushes ahead on takeover of Austin airport's South Terminal

Austin will move ahead with a lawsuit aimed at acquiring Austin-Bergstrom International Airport's South Terminal to clear the way for a long-term expansion of the travel hub. Eminent domain proceedings approved by City Council on June 16 seek to take over the South Terminal property from its owner, LoneStar Airport Holdings. As part of the city aviation department's Airport Expansion and Development Program, the 10-gate facility currently home to Frontier and Allegiant airlines would be shuttered years after it first opened to clear the way for other airport improvements.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Pflugerville, TX
Business
City
Pflugerville, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Lawn, TX
Austin, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exaco Trading Co
fox7austin.com

Farmshare Austin hosts 'Tomato You-Pick'

Farmshare Austin is a 10-acre organic farm where you can pick tomatoes with help from Farmshare farmers and students! Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow tells us more.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Reformation opens Domain Northside location June 17

Reformation, a clothing brand that carries responsibly made clothing and accessories for women, opened a second Austin store at 11621 Rock Rose Ave., Ste. 116, Austin, at Domain Northside on June 17. The Los Angeles-based store's South Congress location opened in March 2020. The fashion brand uses low-impact materials; rescued deadstock, or remnant fabrics; and repurposed vintage clothing to create limited attire that is less wasteful and exclusive. At the new location, customers can digitally choose items via touchscreen monitor or with an associate. The Domain Northside location's manager Julie Mitchell said customers will receive an authentic Austin Willie Nelson T-shirt with a purchase on opening day. 254-203-9973. www.thereformation.com.
AUSTIN, TX
golfcourseindustry.com

Texas resort begins construction of four new holes

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa, located on 405 acres of Texas landscape lining the Colorado River outside of Austin and near the city of Bastrop, announced a redesign to its Wolfdancer Golf Club championship course. The renovation, expected to be completed in fall 2022, will transform the layout of the course with four new holes that flow across rolling tree-lined terrain and undulating hills.
BASTROP, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
kolomkobir.com

Where to Vacation in Texas Now

Austin’s Commodore Perry Estate is a throwback to Gatsby-esque glamour. Ken Fulk, for those who don’t know the name, is the guy who turned a former S&M leather factory in San Francisco into his design studio. He created a bohemian Manhattan terrace for Gigi Hadid, designed an art deco Miami hotel for Pharrell Williams, and once co-hosted a Dallas party with Brian Bolke, casting shirtless men in safety vests and hard hats (branded with his name) as crystal-goblet-carrying cocktail waiters. He’s as colorful and theatrical as his layered, patterned interiors. And he was the perfect choice to put the “Great” back in the Gatsby-esque mansion known as the Commodore Perry Estate in Austin.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Georgetown Animal Shelter closes due to staffing shortage

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Georgetown Animal Shelter is closed for two days due to staffing shortages. It was closed Sunday, June 19, and remains closed Monday, June 20. The shelter anticipates returning to its normal schedule beginning Tuesday, June 21. In the meantime, Georgetown Animal Shelter asks that if anyone...
GEORGETOWN, TX
thv11.com

Ride for Cancer: Cyclists riding from Texas to Alaska

AUSTIN, Texas — A group of bicyclists from the University of Texas are in the midst of the what is known to be longest annual charity bicycle ride in the world. Their goal is to raise awareness in the fight for cancer. Earlier this month, the "LIVESTRONG Texas 4000"...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy