Golf Fathers Day Gift ideas

There were many different events happening around the region to honor Father's Day including one with feline friends. The Purista Cat Cafe on West 8th street in downtown Erie celebrated dads on Sunday with a Feline and Fathers event. Families could celebrate dad and stop by the cafe all afternoon...
"I always wanted to get involved in a brewery," said Matteo Rachocki, CEO of Voodoo Brewing Company. But the Crawford County native never imagined what his brand would brew up. "My brother designs and writes every recipe for pretty much every drop of liquid that comes out of the company,"...
It didn't take long for a new vendor to commit to the Flagship City Food Hall after a few of the original vendors pulled out. Jo's Brooklyn Bagel will soon operate in the space. Erie News Now on Monday stopped by the new location which they are calling Jo's Brooklyn...
School is out for summer and programs to keep children entertained have begun. There's many different summer programs that parents and children can take advantage of, for free, all summer long. The Erie Center for Arts and Technology or ECAT, summer program kicked off on Monday. Ceasar Westbrook, a board...
It's Neuro-Blastoma Cancer awareness week and a local church did its part to help spread awareness. The Universal Life Church of Erie held its first annual yard sale with all proceeds going to the Children's Neuro-Blastoma Cancer foundation. Cindy Fitzsimmons hosted the yard sale, in memory of her granddaughter, Charlotte...
Adam Steele spent six hours in the Charlotte Airport Monday, navigating delays and changing flight plans, trying to get to Erie for a job at the Chautauqua Institution. "All of a sudden, my flight got delayed, and then suddenly my gate was changed too, which threw me for a loop," he said. "And then we were sitting there, we were supposed to depart in five minutes, and we had no plane. We weren't boarding."
64 teenage cadets marched on the campus of Allegheny College in Meadville on Monday, after waking up at the crack of dawn, sitting through classroom sessions and intense physical training, all as part of a week-long camp cadet program to get a better understanding of law enforcement and leadership while making new friends.
After a two year hiatus, the Lake City Fire Department is hosting its 96th annual carnival this weekend. The festivities kicked off Thursday and continues through Saturday. They have all kinds of venders and carnival activities, including rides, and of course lots of food and live music. Each day includes...
The official date of Juneteenth is Sunday, but the celebration kicked off on Saturday in Erie. It was a block party celebration from 12th to 13th and State Street all day on Saturday. The event featured music from the Breeze Band, and the vendors on hand were comprised of black...
General McLane School District has appointed Jamie Soboleski as its new athletic director, the district announced Thursday. She comes from McDowell High School where she had been the volleyball coach for 16 years and has been a social studies teacher for 19 years. Soboleski replaces Rob Kennerknecht who passed away...
The Mercy Center for Women is getting a financial boost towards one of its projects. It received a $25,000 grant on Monday to improve the center's community garden. The Mercy Center was one of 100 non-profits to receive a grant from State Farm's Neighborhood Assist program. The garden will be...
The building for St. John the Evangelist Church in Girard will soon be able to be used for non-religious purposes and is no longer reserved for divine worship, according to the Diocese of Erie on Friday. Bishop Lawrence Persico changed its status to “profane but not sordid use” effective Sunday,...
Churches in Erie are looking to ramp up security as mass shootings continue to unfold across the country. Second Baptist Church has introduced multiple new safety measures. They now lock the doors after the start of their services, station security around the building, and have volunteer police officers and other trained personnel conceal carry at each service.
State Rep. Bob Merski (D-Erie) is hosting a virtual hall this month to discuss topics of importance to LGBTQIA+ people in Erie. It will be held Monday, June 27, at 7 p.m. via Microsoft Teams. “June is Pride Month, and while it is important to celebrate the achievements and contributions...
Firefighters quickly put out a fire on the City of Erie's east side Monday. It broke out at a multi-residential home in the 700 block of E. 6th St. near Wayne St. around 1:10 p.m. They arrived to find fire and flames shooting from the window, according to firefighters at...
Dozens of Catholics gathered in downtown Erie around Saint Peter's Cathedral for a Eucharistic procession on Sunday afternoon. This comes after bishops around the United States developed a three year plan about Eucharist to help Catholics better understand the teaching of Christ's real presence in the Eucharist. All throughout the...
An east Erie home has been demolished after a destructive fire that hospitalized a three-year-old boy Saturday morning. The three year old rescued from the house is continuing to recover and has been transferred from Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh to Children's Hospital. The destruction was so extensive, and the roof...
The Erie County Republican Party hosted its annual spring dinner at the Ambassador Banquet and Conference Center Saturday night. There was a big turnout as the party looks ahead to the mid-term elections and the PA Governor's race. On hand to speak to the party faithful; GOP Gubernatorial candidate Doug...
JAMESTOWN – A 20-year-old Jamestown resident was allegedly caught red handed with several liquor bottles stolen from a westside business over the weekend. The Jamestown Police Department, along with Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies, responded to the reported burglary in progress just after midnight on Sunday. Following an investigation,...
