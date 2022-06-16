Golf Fathers Day Gift ideas

Adam Steele spent six hours in the Charlotte Airport Monday, navigating delays and changing flight plans, trying to get to Erie for a job at the Chautauqua Institution. "All of a sudden, my flight got delayed, and then suddenly my gate was changed too, which threw me for a loop," he said. "And then we were sitting there, we were supposed to depart in five minutes, and we had no plane. We weren't boarding."

ERIE, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO