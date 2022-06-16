ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Quick! Citroen is putting the My Ami Buggy into production

topgear.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article…but just 50 doorless special editions will be built. We’re at the front of the queue. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. When Citroen unveiled the My Ami Buggy Concept back in December last year, we really didn’t think it’d ever see the light of day. Just...

www.topgear.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
