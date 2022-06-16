‘Better Call Saul’: 7 Best Fan Theories About The Final Episodes

After six seasons and countless legal arguments, Better Call Saul is finally going to give us some answers. When the Breaking Bad prequel first premiered in 2015, it seemed like it would be a fun exploration into everyone’s favorite slimy lawyer. Years later and we now know that Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) story is one filled with disappointed family members, crushed legal aspirations, and one woman who always sees the good in him, no matter what.

By mid-August, we’ll finally know how this series will end. But at the moment, we still have a few weeks between the first half of Season 6 and the second half. We have no idea where this series will go, but we do have fan theories. Here are some of the best theories around, plus a couple of original ones to think about as we wait for those final six episodes.

1

Nacho's dad will kill Lalo.

As far as just desserts go, this is one of the more satisfying theories. On a Reddit thread about Better Call Saul predictions, user u/skinkbaa proposed that Manuel Varga (Juan Carlos Cantu) will be the one who takes out Lalo (Tony Dalton). On a poetic level, it’s a masterful idea. So much of what has made Lalo Salamanca such a formidable foe has to do with the power he wields in the cartel. Most of the time, he simply cannot be touched. The idea that a regular family man would be the one to kill him is so fitting for this universe it’s delicious.

But there are some pesky facts that make this theory impossible. As mentioned before, Lalo is a very well protected man. It’s unlikely that a weapon-carrying Manuel will be able to get close enough to him to cause any damage. Then there’s Lalo himself to consider. Lalo certainly has a vengeful streak and he hated Nacho (Michael Mando), but visiting Manuel seems like it wouldn’t be worth his time. Seeing as the alternative would involve the everyman Manuel tracking down an elusive cartel boss, this option seems unlikely.

2

Lalo will survive 'Better Call Saul.'

Out of all the theories on this list, this one is the most plausible. When Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) was first kidnapped by Walter (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) in Breaking Bad Season 2, he panicked and asked if Lalo sent them. That implies that Lalo is still alive during the events of Breaking Bad, or at the very least Jimmy believes he could be alive.

So if Lalo has been alive this whole time, where is he? If Lalo survives Better Call Saul, he absolutely won’t be allowed to stay in America. He’s already murdered one American, and the first half of Season 6 saw him murdering Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian). There is a very real possibility that Lalo has been alive in Mexico this whole time.

3

We're going to get a couple of Gene-centric episodes.

So far, Better Call Saul’s final season has been suspiciously missing Jimmy’s alias, Gene Takovic. Odenkirk even addressed the character’s absence to AMC’s blog.

“Oh, you’re going to see Gene again! Everything [the writers] start in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul they take somewhere. Nothing just disappears. And the character of Gene and what happens in his life after Breaking Bad, is going to be explored,” Odenkirk said.”

We still have six episodes remaining. Would it be insane if one of them fully revolved around Gene? That seems exactly like the kind of bold move Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould would love.

4

Gene's timeline will mark the end of the 'Breaking Bad' universe.

This is more of a logistical theory than one that has to do with the fate of our favorite characters. Reddit user u/SithLocust suggested that Gene’s timeline would mark the end of Breaking Bad‘s universe. So if other shows and movies about this universe were to premiere, they could cover what happened before or during Breaking Bad, but they won’t move past Better Call Saul‘s finale.

It’s an idea that aligns with the structure of these shows. Walt and Jesse’s story in Breaking Bad has never been just another story in this universe. It’s been THE story, a saga of chaos that ruined countless lives. Limiting the scope of this universe to whatever happened to Saul feels fitting in that no one can fully remove themselves from Heisenberg.

5

Kim will die.

Yep, we had to throw this one in here. Even AMC has been fanning this particular flame. On Twitter, the network released a promo that featured Kim (Rhea Seehorn) reciting the Oath of Admission while a blood-splattered candle flickered. It should be noted that candle is the same one that appeared in Kim and Jimmy’s place in “Plan and Execution.” Was that blood Howard’s or hers?

The biggest piece of evidence pointing to Kim’s death is Breaking Bad. Not only does Kim never appear in the 2007 drama, but she’s also never even mentioned in the series. Sure, Jimmy is good at keeping secrets, but considering how many times he almost died in that show it seems unlikely that he’d never mention her or try to reach out. We’re really hoping this one is wrong because Kim is one of the best characters around.

6

Kim will take the fall for Howard's death.

Season 6’s “Plan and Execution” ended with Lalo murdering Howard in Jimmy and Kim’s apartment. We know that Jimmy will escape this mess, and we’re praying Kim will as well. So what did they do with the body?

This theory is inspired by one of the people who understands this universe the best, Giancarlo Esposito. While directing “Axe and Grind”, Esposito said of Kim abandoning her interview, “She has this opportunity she’s wanted her whole career; she’s going to walk in that room and make it happen. To have her make this decision, is it for love or is it the excitement of the grift? Whatever that is, that U-turn is a perfect analogy for that. It’s a U-turn in her life.”

Time after time, Kim has proven that she’s willing to sacrifice whatever it takes to finish the grift. She’s also done everything in her power to support and protect Jimmy. It’s not insane to think that part of her moral U-turn may involve serving some sort of reduced jail sentence for Howard Hamlin’s death. There would be a perverse bit of irony in this potential plot. The one institution that Kim understands and reveres the most — the law — could imprison her.

7

Jimmy and Kim reunite.

There are two key points to this farfetched theory: Francesca’s (Tina Parker) phone call and Gene’s flashforwards. In Season 4’s “Quite a Ride”, Better Call Saul flashes forward to a scene that takes place during Breaking Bad. After a panicked Jimmy instructs Francesca to shred his documents, he gives her one more instruction. She needs to take a phone call for him on November 12, Jimmy’s birthday. Who other than Kim is close enough to Jimmy to know his birthday?

Then there are the Gene scenes. Post Breaking Bad, it’s clear that Jimmy is absolutely terrified of being caught by the myriad of people Walt (Byran Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) infuriated. But these scenes almost exclusively focus on Jimmy. It’s entirely possible that Jimmy has already reunited with Kim, and we just haven’t see her on screen. There’s an even better case to be made that Kim is the one who’s been tracking Jimmy in his new life as Gene. She’s certainly smart enough to find him. It also seems a bit too convenient that Kim is from Red Cloud, Neb., and Jimmy is in Omaha.

Kim could have disappeared years ago, just like Jimmy did. And if Kim’s alive, there’s a very real possibility that our favorite swindling couple will reunite.