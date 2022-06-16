Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets odds, picks and predictions

The Milwaukee Brewers (35-29) take on the New York Mets (41-23) in the finale of their 3-game series Thursday in New York. First pitch is 7:10 p.m. ET at Citi Field. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Brewers vs. Mets odds with MLB picks and predictions.

The season series is tied 1-1.

The Brewers bounced back for a 10-2 win Wednesday after losing the series opener 4-0. They have won 2 of their last 3 games but those are their only 2 wins in their last 11 contests.

The Mets have the most wins in the National League. They are 12-6 in their last 18 games.

Brewers at Mets projected starters

LHP Aaron Ashby vs. RHP Tylor Megill

Ashby (1-5, 3.91 ERA) makes his 8th start and 14th appearance. He has a 1.44 WHIP, 4.1 BB/9 and 11.0 K/9 through 50 2/3 IP.

Has lost his last 2 starts.

Was knocked around for 6 runs on 13 hits across 4 2/3 innings in his last outing at the Washington Nationals Friday.

Is 1-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 1.58 WHIP in his 7 starts.

Megill (4-2, 4.50 ERA) makes his 9th start. He has a 1.18 WHIP, 2.4 BB/9 and 9.7 K/9 through 38 IP.

Has lost his last 2 decisions but the Mets are 6-2 when he starts.

Lasted just 1 1/3 innings and 3 1/3 innings in his last 2 outings.

Brewers at Mets odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:05 a.m. ET.

Money line (ML) : Brewers +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Mets -135 (bet $135 to win $100)

: Brewers +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Mets -135 (bet $135 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Brewers +1.5 (-190) | Mets -1.5 (+155)

: Brewers +1.5 (-190) | Mets -1.5 (+155) Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: +100 | U: -125)

Brewers at Mets picks and predictions

Prediction

Mets 6, Brewers 4

The Mets’ loss Wednesday snapped a 9-game home win streak and are 20-9 at Citi Field this season.

The Brewers are 20-17 on the road but are 2-9 in their last 11 games and Ashby has allowed 10 earned runs in his last 10 2/3 innings.

Take the METS (-135).

Eight of the Brewers’ last 9 losses have been by more than 1 run.

The Mets are 16-13 ATS at home this season and 16 of their last 18 wins have been by 2 or more runs. Five of their 6 wins with Megill as the starter were by multiple runs.

Take the METS -1.5 (+155).

Seven of the last 10 games for the Mets have had at least 9 runs. Nine of their last 12 wins have had totals of 9 or more.

Five of the last 7 games for the Brewers have had 9 or more runs.

Take OVER 8.5 (+100).

