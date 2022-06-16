ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

🎥Kansas AG's race: Kobach backs lowering drinking age to 18

 4 days ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Republican candidate Kris Kobach on Wednesday endorsed lowering Kansas’ legal drinking age to 18 and promised that if he’s elected attorney general this year, he will challenge the federal policy preventing such a move. (Click below to watch a replay...

